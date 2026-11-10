Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) is commissioning a review of renewable energy and storage technologies that have reached the research or demonstration stage but never scaled, to inform its future R&D support. NEDO has opened a call for a contractor to carry out the study, with a budget ceiling of JPY 20 million ($126,430) including tax - JPY 7 million in fiscal 2026 and JPY 13 million in fiscal 2027. Applications close at noon on Nov. 25, and the work runs to Oct. 31, 2027. The survey covers electricity, heat, fuel, and energy storage technologies ...

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