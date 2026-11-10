Analogic Corporation ("Analogic") today announced two key executive appointments as the company expands its security detection portfolio and positions the business for its next phase of growth. Bill Frain has been appointed President, Aviation Security Solutions, and Stephanie Larkin has joined the company as General Counsel.

"Bill and Stephanie bring exceptional experience and leadership to Analogic at an important time in our company's evolution," said Tom Ripp, CEO of Analogic. "With an expanded portfolio, strong customer relationships and an experienced leadership team, we are well positioned to accelerate innovation, strengthen our market position and capture new opportunities across the markets we serve."

Bill Frain, President, Aviation Security Solutions

Frain brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience spanning aviation security, cargo and vehicle screening, critical infrastructure and global government markets. Most recently, he served as CEO of Liberty Defense, where he led the introduction of innovative people-screening technology to the security market and guided the company through its public listing on Nasdaq.

In his new role, Frain will lead Analogic's aviation security business, with responsibility for driving growth, expanding the company's global market presence, strengthening customer relationships and advancing innovation across its aviation security portfolio.

Stephanie Larkin, General Counsel

Larkin brings extensive legal and business experience advising public, private equity-backed and growth-oriented companies on corporate transactions, governance, compliance, commercial matters, intellectual property and enterprise risk. She most recently served as a partner at Hinckley Allen and previously held the position of Group Vice President and General Counsel at Nortek Security Control (Nasdaq: NTK).

As General Counsel, Larkin will oversee Analogic's legal affairs, including corporate governance, compliance, regulatory, commercial contracting, intellectual property and enterprise risk management, providing strategic counsel to support the company's business objectives.

These appointments further strengthen Analogic's leadership team as the company integrates its expanded capabilities and pursues new opportunities across the global security detection market. With a focus on innovation, operational excellence and customer partnership, Analogic is positioned to build on its market leadership and deliver long-term growth.

About Analogic

Analogic, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a global provider of advanced imaging, detection, automation, and power technology solutions. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and supports a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for aviation security, ports and borders, critical infrastructure, healthcare, and industrial markets worldwide. Backed by decades of innovation and a global installed base, Analogic combines advanced imaging, artificial intelligence, precision power, automation, and lifecycle support capabilities to help customers meet evolving operational and regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.analogic.com

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