News summary:

Telia Estonia is preparing its fiber network to support the next generation of residential and business broadband services

Trial of Adtran's 50G PON solution establishes a practical path to higher-capacity access over existing infrastructure

Project will validate how 50G PON can operate alongside GPON and XGS-PON services, enabling phased network upgrades

Adtran today announced that Telia Estonia, part of Nordic and Baltic telecommunications operator Telia Company, is trialing its 50G PON technology as the next step in the evolution of its fiber broadband infrastructure. Building on its deployment of Adtran's fiber access platform, the proof of concept (PoC) will evaluate how 50G PON can coexist with existing GPON and XGS-PON services on a common network infrastructure. The trial will help Telia Estonia prepare for future residential and business connectivity requirements while providing a practical framework for introducing higher-capacity services as market needs develop.

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Adtran's 50G PON technology is helping Telia Estonia prepare for the rollout of next-generation digital services.

"Today, we cannot yet accurately predict which services we'll be using in ten or twenty years' time. What we can already see, however, is that AI solutions, cloud services and ever-growing data volumes require a robust and future-ready network," said Janno Kriiska, CTO of Telia Estonia. "The 50Gbit/s test conducted together with Adtran demonstrates the significant potential of modern technologies and fiber-optic networks, while helping us prepare for the rollout of the next generation of digital services. The successful test is also good news for consumers, as this technology could enable the future delivery of home internet services to the mass market."

Telia Estonia's trial will leverage Adtran's SDX 6400 Series 50G PON platform to assess the operational requirements for introducing 50G PON alongside deployed services. Designed to support a smooth evolution between PON generations, the platform enables GPON, XGS-PON and 50G PON to coexist on a common infrastructure, allowing service providers to increase capacity while retaining existing optical distribution networks and introducing new technology at a pace that matches customer demand. The project will give Telia Estonia practical insight into how future services can be delivered over a common access platform without disruptive network upgrades.

"Telia Estonia has already established a strong foundation with our fiber access technology, making this an ideal environment to evaluate the next stage of PON innovation," commented Stuart Broome, GM of EMEA and APAC sales at Adtran. "One of the biggest advantages of 50G PON is that it gives service providers a practical way to expand network capabilities without disrupting existing services or replacing infrastructure that continues to deliver value. It enables providers to introduce new residential and enterprise offerings when the business case is right, while maintaining the operational simplicity needed to scale efficiently."

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

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ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

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