Integration brings together edge service orchestration, network automation and observability to help organizations deploy and manage applications across distributed edge AI environments.

Nearby Computing and Aviz Networks today announced a strategic partnership to simplify the deployment and operation of edge services across distributed environments. The partnership brings together NearbyOne, Nearby Computing's edge service orchestration platform, with Aviz's network automation and observability technologies to help organizations coordinate applications, workloads and the network infrastructure that connects them.

As organizations bring applications closer to users and data, they need to deploy and manage services across data centers, edge sites and private networks. Each environment depends on compute and connectivity that must be provisioned, segmented and monitored. Coordinating these layers can be especially challenging when infrastructure is shared across multiple tenants.

NearbyOne manages customer and tenant creation, application catalog and deployment, edge-site selection, and the lifecycle of Kubernetes and virtual machine workloads. Aviz ONES provides the network orchestration and monitoring layer, automating fabric bring-up and operations while enforcing tenant segmentation and workload isolation. Aviz Service Node (ASN) provides edge services such as visibility into application and LLM traffic, and service gateway capabilities.

Together, the technologies are designed to help organizations:

Coordinate application and network deployment. Manage application and workload placement through NearbyOne while using ONES to provision and operate the underlying network fabric.

Manage application and workload placement through NearbyOne while using ONES to provision and operate the underlying network fabric. Support multi-tenant environments. Apply VXLAN and VLAN segmentation and manage network policies to help isolate tenants.

Apply VXLAN and VLAN segmentation and manage network policies to help isolate tenants. Improve operational visibility. Gain insight into network and application traffic to help teams troubleshoot issues across distributed sites.

Gain insight into network and application traffic to help teams troubleshoot issues across distributed sites. Extend services across distributed infrastructure. Support use cases spanning core data centers, metro edge locations and private 5G environments.

For example, a service provider deploying an application at an edge site could use NearbyOne to manage the tenant and deploy the workload, while ONES manages the supporting network fabric and tenant segmentation. Aviz's visibility tools can help operations teams understand the traffic supporting that service.

"The success of a service depends on more than the workload. It also depends on the network connecting users, data and compute," said Vishal Shukla, CEO and co-founder of Aviz Networks. "By working with Nearby Computing, we're bringing network orchestration together with network automation and visibility to help organizations deploy and operate distributed services with greater confidence."

"Edge services span many sites, technologies and teams, and each layer needs to work together," said Josep Martí, CEO and co-founder of Nearby Computing. "Our partnership with Aviz brings network capabilities into the broader orchestration picture, helping customers manage applications, infrastructure and connectivity more effectively."

The partnership is focused on helping enterprises, telecommunications providers and infrastructure operators build more flexible environments for applications running from the data center to the edge. To learn more, visit www.nearbycomputing.com and aviznetworks.com.

About Nearby Computing

Nearby Computing is the company behind NearbyOne, a cloud-to-edge orchestration and automation platform that helps organizations manage distributed infrastructure, networks and applications. Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Nearby Computing supports organizations deploying and operating services across cloud and edge environments. Visit www.nearbycomputing.com.

About Aviz Networks

Aviz modernizes networking for the AI era with a full-stack, software-first platform that helps neoclouds, sovereign clouds and enterprise accelerate AI factory investments and maximize ROI. Learn more at aviznetworks.com

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Nearby Computing: Markus Buser mbuser@nearbycomputing.com

Aviz Networks: Ilona Gabinsky ilona@aviznetworks.com 415-238-1396