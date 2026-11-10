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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2026 14:10 Uhr
209 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Asko Appliances AB: ASKO Professional makes its Expodetergo debut with intelligent solutions for professional care

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASKO Professional made its first-ever appearance at Expodetergo International 2026 in Milan, marking an important step in bringing its Scandinavian approach to professional laundry and garment care to the international textile care industry.

From 23 to 26 October, ASKO Professional presented an integrated portfolio of professional washing machines, tumble dryers, the One Care Cabinet and connected services, alongside its professional dishwashing solutions. The showcase demonstrated how Swedish engineering, robust construction and Scandinavian design can support demanding commercial environments where hygiene, efficiency and reliability are essential.

ASKO Professional at Expo Detergo

Professional laundry

ASKO Professional washing machines combine advanced hygiene features with durable construction and high spin efficiency. Steel Seal, a rubber-free door design, reduces bacterial growth by up to 95% compared with traditional rubber door seals. Stainless-steel construction, dedicated disinfection programmes and Quattro Construction further support hygienic, stable and reliable operation.

Professional tumble dryers feature Sensi Dry moisture sensing to automatically stop drying at the selected level, helping prevent unnecessary over-drying. Butterfly Drying keeps garments separated to promote even and gentle drying.

ASKO Professional at Expo Detergo

A different approach to garment care

The One Care Cabinet refreshes garments that do not require a full wash, combining controlled steam, gentle drying and advanced filtration to reduce odours and wrinkles. Its Quick Refresh programme takes approximately 20 minutes, providing a practical solution for garments that need to be quickly returned to use.

Professional dishwashing

ASKO Professional also presented its professional dishwashing range. Robust 8 Steel construction is combined with dedicated hygiene programmes, flexible loading and fast cycles. SANI programmes deliver verified hygienic performance, while selected programmes can clean dishes in as little as 29 minutes.

ASKO Professional Dishwashers at Expo Detergo

Smarter, connected professional care

Connected services were another important part of ASKO Professional's Expodetergo debut. ConnectLife Pro gives businesses a central overview of appliances, programmes and consumption across one or multiple locations. Pro Link allows appliance data to be integrated into existing business systems for applications such as performance monitoring and maintenance planning.

ASKO Professional at Expo Detergo 2026

ASKO Professional's first participation at Expodetergo demonstrated its ambition to bring Scandinavian design, Swedish engineering and intelligent technology to a broader professional audience, with solutions designed around the people and businesses that rely on them every day.

About ASKO

Built to endure and thoughtfully enhance everyday living. ASKO Professional develops durable laundry and dishwashing solutions for demanding commercial environments.

More information, visit www.asko.com or contact press@asko.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccc51f8c-3ad7-41f4-b48c-e11fe0abbc87

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/123ebff3-7900-4dbc-83ad-183c6572799f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd8a161b-38ae-4a3c-91c8-e278df77b70b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63996da6-aa38-4de9-8d6d-70b9a39be3e5


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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