JASTLabs Corporation: Innovative Menopause Medicine from JASTLabs Advances Patent Protection Internationally

Independent review produces positive findings for JASTLabs patent claims; National filings phase begins for global markets.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / JASTLabs Corporation ("JASTLabs" the "Company"), www.JASTLabs.com, a pharmaceutical development company focused on solutions for women's health, announces major progress in its international intellectual property strategy and investment readiness.

JASTLabs has started national patent filings in global markets for its proprietary pharmaceutical development program, JL-112. The new pharmaceutical was developed to address a severe unmet need in women's health.

A favorable international patentability assessment report on all claims for novelty, innovation and industrial applications has cleared the way for JASTLabs' national filings to begin.

The start of national filings represents an important step toward widespread patent protection in key countries, globally. The filings establish the geographic foundation for future commercialization of JASTLabs' new pharmaceutical, and increasing JASTLabs shareholder value.

Expanding International Patent Protection

JASTLabs has now undertaken filings in North America, and a first group of 14 countries internationally. Additional global filings will be made in Q4 2026. Starting with USA, Canada and Mexico, the first filings include diverse strategic populations in South America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. European filings will follow shortly. JASTLabs estimates that the current symptomatic population of its target market in these first countries, women aged 40 and older, exceeds 225 million. This number will grow with additional filings. It is estimated that 80% of women globally who experience menopause are sufficiently symptomatic to make JASTLabs' new pharmaceutical a beneficial intervention.

JASTLabs CEO, Michael Rubin, who has served in senior pharmaceutical industry management for decades, comments: "Patents are the foundation of the pharmaceutical industry, which is one of the world's most consistently profitable. The financial value of a pharmaceutical depends on more than what the medicine itself accomplishes medically. Much of the business value rests in patent protection. JASTLabs has been alert to this from the outset. We are moving forward accordingly."

Independent Patent Review Provides Encouraging Results

JASTLabs' international patent application, PCT/CA2025/050571, entitled Stable Topical Compositions for Treating Atrophic Vaginitis, was published internationally as WO2025222280A1. The application contains claims addressing several aspects of the Company's proprietary technology, including its pharmaceutical composition, formulation stability, manufacturing processes, and methods of use. Following a search of potentially relevant prior art, the International Searching Authority issued a Written Opinion containing positive preliminary findings for over 30 claims regarding novelty and inventive step.

JASTLabs Background: Addressing Severe Unmet Need in Women's Health

JASTLabs' JL-112, is a proprietary non-estrogen vaginal cream addressing atrophic vaginitis and related symptoms affecting menopausal and post-menopausal women, including vaginal discomfort and diminished sexual well-being.

These conditions affect the majority of all women worldwide as they encounter and live with menopause. Symptoms can significantly influence physical comfort, intimate relationships, and quality of life. Although some existing treatments can provide benefits for patients, additional therapeutic options are needed for doctors and women seeking alternatives to estrogen-based treatment. JL-112 combines two previously approved pharmaceutical active ingredients, oxytocin and sildenafil citrate, in a breakthrough, stable, and proprietary topical formulation developed for this intended application.

The Company's patent thesis extends beyond merely the selection of these ingredients. It establishes protection for the pharmaceutical technology developed by JASTLabs through which these ingredients, and other formulation components, are combined, stabilized, manufactured, and used. The outcome is a differentiated therapeutic product within a substantial and underserved segment of women's healthcare.

JL-112 has not yet received regulatory approval for commercial marketing. Its safety and efficacy for the proposed indications are subject to regulatory evaluation - the next phase of JASTLabs' work. The Company will seek FDA approval to pursue the FDA regulatory pathway under Section 505(b)(2) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. This pathway permits an applicant, where applicable requirements are satisfied, to rely in part upon existing regulatory findings concerning previously approved pharmaceutical ingredients, supplemented by new studies appropriate to the proposed product.

Building Upon JASTLabs' Previously Announced Public Market Strategy

In January 2026, JASTLabs announced planning for equity ownership participation by U.S. and international investors through a contemplated Regulation D Rule 506(c) offering for accredited investors, to be followed by a Regulation A+ Tier 2 offering that would permit broader public participation following SEC qualification. Certain additional eligibility exemptions are available to qualified investors, depending on their country of residence and their personal or institutional circumstances.

The commencement of national patent filing initiatives is a tangible operating milestone for JASTLabs that strengthens the foundation for its investment financing, bringing the Company a step closer to the commercialization activities that it will pursue.

Forward-Looking Statements and Offering Disclaimer

This new release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offering of securities will be made only pursuant to definitive offering documents and in compliance with applicable securities laws. Certain statements in this release are forward-looking in nature and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

About JASTLabs Corporation

JASTLabs Corporation is a pharmaceutical development company which has created a proprietary non-estrogen therapy addressing unmet medical needs in women's health. The Company's strategy emphasizes regulatory efficiency, intellectual property protection, and long-term value creation through commercialization and strategic partnerships.

Contact and Interviews:

JASTLabs Corporation

100 Mural Street, Suite 200

Richmond Hill, Ontario L4B 1J3

Attention: Michael Rubin, CEO

Michael@JASTLabs.com

+1 (438) 989-7608

WEBSITE:

http://www.JASTLabs.com

U.S.A. ONLY OFFERING PAGE:

www.ManhattanStreetCapital.com/JASTLabs-d

SOURCE: JASTLabs Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/innovative-menopause-medicine-from-jastlabs-advances-patent-prote-1249265