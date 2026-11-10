EQS-News: Novus Acquisition & Development Corp / Key word(s): Financial

Novus (NDEV) Reports Q3 2026 Financial Results, Highlights Capital Growth, and Expands Provider Network



10.11.2026 / 14:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MIAMI, FL - November 10, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Novus Acquisition & Development Corp. (OTC: NDEV), operating through its wholly owned subsidiary WCIG Insurance Services, Inc. as Novus Cannabis MedPlan, today announced its interim financial results for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2026. The disclosures report stable operational margins, disciplined capital management, and continued expansion of its health insurance and benefits administrative platform. Q3 2026 Financial & Capital Structure Highlights: Operating strictly as a health plan carrier and benefits administrator, the Company derives all revenues and profits strictly from member plan fees and insurance policy premiums rather than the direct sale of controlled substances. For the period ending September 30, 2026, the Company reported the following performance metrics: Revenue Growth: The Company delivered a 7.78% year-over-year increase in Gross Revenue.

Asset Expansion: Total Assets recorded a 2.34% year-to-date expansion.

Shareholder Equity: Stockholders' Equity (Net Book Value) increased by 2.26% year-to-date.

Balance Sheet Optimization: The Company maintained a highly unleveraged capital structure, reporting a Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 9.74% and holding 0% convertible debt among its total liabilities.

Shareholder Protection: Corporate governance mandates remain strictly enforced, with 0% insider share liquidation over the trailing 36-month period and a 100% active Vendor Share Leak-Out Provision to mitigate market dilution. Addressing the 65 Million American Market via Network Expansion: As medical marijuana emerges as a primary alternative healthcare focus for an estimated 65 million Americans, Novus is uniquely positioned to accommodate this unprecedented demographic shift through its rapidly scaling provider network. To meet stringent corporate and institutional standards within this network, Novus Cannabis MedPlan has successfully onboarded a new commercial provider, Upscale ( www.shopupscalecbd.com ). Upscale delivers institutional-grade, broad-spectrum, THC-free formulations manufactured in an NSF GMP-compliant facility in Phoenix, Arizona. Crucially, the brand's portfolio is underpinned by the rigorous NSF Certified for Sport designation. This credential supports compliance frameworks and facilitates strategic alignment within high-performance and regulated athletic environments, helping NDEV expand its corporate distribution channels while maintaining disciplined risk management protocols. Institutional & Retail Investor Focus: Operational Independence: For the capital markets, NDEV's intrinsic value is driven by its proprietary dual-platform infrastructure and non-plant-touching business model. The Company maintains 100% operational segregation between its prescription drug plan and its cannabis-adjacent distribution platform. By strictly managing access and never touching the cannabis plant itself, Novus operates independently of federal cannabis scheduling delays and avoids the heavy tax burdens of Internal Revenue Code Section 280E. This structure enables greater cost efficiency for policyholders. The net 25% to 30% reduction in gross out-of-pocket expenditure at the point of sale is achieved through the combined mechanics of direct product discounting and pre-tax purchasing power: Direct Product Discount: Members receive an immediate 35% to 40% discount on verified medicinal cannabis products at the register.

Pre-Tax Funding (HSA/FSA): Utilizing Health Savings Accounts (HSA) or Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) allows members to pay for eligible healthcare and insurance expenses using pre-tax dollars, which corresponds to an estimated 15% to 17% reduction in effective tax liability.

Combined Net Efficiency: While the direct point-of-sale product discount lowers the retail price by 35% to 40%, the blended net savings - factoring in pre-tax purchasing and plan structures - results in an aggregate 25% to 30% reduction in overall out-of-pocket expenditures. By transitioning alternative medicine from the retail shelf to the structured benefits ledger, NDEV continues to build a resilient, non-cyclical market position. For comprehensive financial statements, Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), and Q3 2026 highlights, please visit the Investor Relations portal at: https://www.getnovusnow.com/investor-relations . About Novus Further Research: Financial Filings: Click Here

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Investor's Page: Click Here Novus Acquisition & Development Corp. (NDEV) operates as a premier health insurance carrier, seamlessly incorporating cannabis-inclusive coverage into standard health benefit models. Channeling operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, WCIG Insurance Service, Inc. CA License: 0K41569, NPN: 17687181, the organization delivers a structured, compliant administrative framework across U.S. medical and adult-use markets. With the cannabis market transitioning from traditional retail channels to institutional benefits programs, Novus delivers the core financial and analytical architecture essential for the Schedule III paradigm. By focusing on policyholder savings - offering 30% to 45% member discounts alongside point-of-sale tax mitigation - Novus establishes the benchmark for managed cannabis solutions, offered via individual or group coverage and fully integrable into carrier health plans. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and depend on circumstances that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from current expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: general global and national economic, industry, and market conditions and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; the availability and cost of capital; potential shareholder dilution, including from any issuance of equity in lieu of cash compensation to management; our ability to develop, market, and achieve commercial success for our health plan and insurance offerings; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve service quality; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships, carrier agreements, and distribution networks; changes in federal, state, and local laws and regulations, including healthcare mandates, insurance licensing and reciprocity standards, cannabis-related regulations, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; and other unanticipated factors discussed in our public filings and disclosures. Novus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Corporate Media & Investor Contact: Company: Novus Acquisition & Development Corp. (d/b/a Novus Cannabis MedPlan) Department: Investor Relations & Public Relations Website: https://getnovusnow.com/investor-relations Phone: 855-228-7355 Email: Investor Relations: investor@getnovusnow.com

News Source: Novus Acquisition & Development Corp





10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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