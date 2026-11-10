EQS-News: Trevita, LLC / Key word(s): Financial

TreVita Expands Access to Medical Travel Through Sundance Medical Financing, Celebrating Millions in Financed Procedures



10.11.2026 / 14:15 CET/CEST

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Sundance Medical Financing has approved 99% of TreVita financing applicants in 2026, while more than one-third of clients choose financing through the four-year partnership. Key Highlights: TreVita's four-year partnership with Sundance Medical Financing has financed millions of dollars in procedures across plastic surgery, bariatric surgery, stem cell treatments and other service offerings.

Sundance Medical Financing has approved 99% of TreVita applicants in 2026, with credit decisions delivered in less than one business day and repayment terms of 24 or 36 months.

More than one-third of TreVita clients choose Sundance Medical Financing, demonstrating the role flexible payment options can play in helping clients move forward with medical elective medical procedures performed abroad. SAN DIEGO, CA - November 10, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - TreVita , a U.S.-based medical travel company helping clients access care abroad, today announced that its four-year partnership with financing provider Sundance Medical Financing has supported millions of dollars in financed procedures. The milestone reflects strong adoption of a program that gives clients more flexibility in planning and paying for services ranging from plastic and bariatric surgery to regenerative procedures such as stem cell treatments. In 2026, Sundance Medical Financing approved 99% of TreVita clients who have applied for financing, with credit decisions returned in less than one business day. Clients can choose repayment terms of 24 or 36 months, allowing them to spread a portion of their procedure costs over time. "TreVita is focused on removing obstacles so that people can access the medical care they deserve. Offering the ability to finance medical care through Sundance Medical Financing plays a major role unlocking access to everyday Americans," said Blake Schroder, CEO of TreVita. "Over the past four years, Sundance has become an important part of how we remove barriers to care that many of our customers had initially thought out of reach." More than one-third of TreVita clients choose to finance through Sundance Medical Financing. Among financed procedures, Sundance Medical Financing loans cover an average of 60% of the total procedure cost, granting access to care that was otherwise not possible in many cases. Sundance Medical Financing serves applicants across credit profiles and offers competitive rates based on credit qualifications. According to Sundance Medical Financing, its rates are generally lower than otherwise available in the marketplace. "TreVita's results show the value of making financing a straightforward part of the client experience," said John Jodka, Director of Lending for Sundance Medical Financing. "Businesses want to serve clients with a wide range of financial backgrounds, and clients want options that fit their circumstances. Our partnership brings those needs together, helping TreVita support more clients while giving them greater flexibility in how they pay." TreVita facilitates medical travel by helping clients navigate provider selection, procedure coordination and travel logistics. Headquartered in San Diego, the company connects clients with carefully vetted physicians abroad, with services spanning plastic surgery, bariatric surgery, hair restoration and regenerative medicine. Its coordinated approach gives clients a dedicated team to help them navigate the process from their initial inquiry through their return home. Financing through Sundance complements those services by addressing another important part of the planning process: how clients will pay for their chosen procedure. "As more than one-third of our clients choose Sundance Medical Financing, it is a meaningful part of the service we offer," added Schroder. "We're proud of what this partnership has made possible over four years and look forward to helping more clients remove barriers to the world class care that they deserve. ." To learn more about TreVita's services and financing options, visit https://www.trevita.com/financing/ Businesses interested in offering Sundance Medical Financing can visit https://sundancemedicalfinancing.com/ Financing is subject to credit approval. Rates and terms vary based on credit qualifications. The 99% approval rate reflects TreVita applications submitted to Sundance in 2026 through 10/31/26 and does not guarantee future approval. About TreVita TreVita is a U.S.-based medical travel company dedicated to helping Americans access vetted specialty care abroad through a trusted, fully coordinated care experience. Headquartered in San Diego, TreVita partners with a network of carefully vetted physicians in Zona Río in Baja California, Mexico and leading medical destinations around the world, providing end-to-end support across bariatric surgery, plastic surgery, hair transplant and regenerative medicine. Driven by its purpose to remove barriers and provide innovative solutions that help people achieve outcomes far greater than imagined, TreVita is building a next-generation medical travel platform focused on healthspan, longevity and access to emerging medical innovations. Guided by its core values of safety, caring for people and integrity, the company is working toward its vision of a world where health span is maximized and lives are changed positively. Media Contact trevita@emergenthouse.com About Sundance Medical Financing Sundance Medical Financing helps individuals access financing for out-of-pocket medical expenses not covered by insurance. With years of experience helping customers pursue their health and wellness goals, Sundance takes an inclusive approach to financing, offering options across credit profiles and working with businesses to make medical treatments more accessible. The company combines a straightforward application process with personalized customer service to help customers understand their options and plan for care. For more information, visit sundancemedicalfinancing.com . View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Trevita, LLC





10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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