EQS-News: Veracity Insurance / Key word(s): Education

One in Four Outdoor Vendors Had Weather Damage Last Year With No Coverage for It, Insurance Canopy Survey Finds



10.11.2026 / 14:15 CET/CEST

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Survey of 700 U.S. Outdoor Vendors Finds 66% Suffered Weather-related Property Damage in the Past Year, and Nearly Half Carry no Coverage for Their own Booth, Inventory or Equipment PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH - November 10, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Insurance Canopy, a national leader in small business and vendor insurance solutions, released its report, Vendors vs the Storm: When Weather Gets in the Way of Selling at Events , examining how weather-related disruptions affect vendors' property, sales and financial stability. Based on a survey of 700 U.S. outdoor vendors conducted between July 31 and August 20, 2026, the report explores the financial realities of operating at markets, fairs, festivals and other outdoor events, where changing weather can disrupt selling opportunities and damage the equipment and inventory businesses rely on. The findings reveal that weather is a recurring business challenge for outdoor vendors. Eighty-four percent said weather hurt their business in the past year through damage, lost sales or both, with 66% reporting weather-related damage to their own property. Looking at longer-term trends, 39% said weather disruptions had increased over the past five years, while 46% said they had remained consistent. The report also highlights a significant gap between the insurance vendors carry and the protection their businesses may need. One in four outdoor vendors carries general liability insurance without coverage for their own booth, inventory or equipment, leaving them potentially responsible for replacing damaged property out of pocket. "Outdoor vendors are building businesses around markets, festivals and community events, but weather can quickly turn a promising selling day into an unexpected financial setback," said Daryle Stafford, CEO of Insurance Canopy. "What stood out to us is how many vendors are insured and still not covered for what a storm actually damages. Events typically require liability coverage, which protects against harm to others but doesn't necessarily cover a vendor's booth, equipment or inventory. We want vendors to understand that distinction and make informed decisions about protecting the businesses they've worked so hard to build before the next storm hits, not after." Other key findings from Vendors vs the Storm include: Weather risks threaten vendor financial stability: 45% of vendors aren't confident they could absorb a $5,000 weather loss without serious harm, and 13% have seriously considered closing because of weather risk.

Food and farm vendors were hit hardest, and were best insured : These vendor types were most likely to suffer property damage (74% and 81% respectively), however they were the best insured vendor category.

The right insurance coverage plays a key role in weather-loss recovery: 72% of vendors with property coverage got at least some of their last weather-related loss back from an insurer or event organizer, compared with just 4% of vendors with no insurance. Read the full report: Vendors vs the Storm: When Weather Gets in the Way of Selling at Events About Insurance Canopy Insurance Canopy provides customized liability insurance solutions designed for the needs of small and midsize businesses. From instant coverage for solopreneurs and mobile businesses to comprehensive policies for brick-and-mortar operations, Insurance Canopy serves business owners across a wide range of industries. Founded in 2016, Insurance Canopy combines the expertise of a traditional brokerage, an in-house agency, and the convenience of a digital insurance provider. Through its user-friendly online platform, business owners can access fast, personalized quotes and purchase coverage directly. At its core, Insurance Canopy is committed to making business insurance more accessible and helping entrepreneurs protect what they've built, so they can move their businesses forward with confidence. Media Contact: Kyle Porter

Virgo Public Relations

veracity@virgo-pr.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Veracity Insurance





10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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