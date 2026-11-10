Kalm with Kava and Pu'iwa Farms Hawai'i Bring Fresh Frozen Hawaiian Kava to Market

Grown at Pu?iwa Farms Hawai?i, the fresh frozen ?awa (kava) is now available to the public through retail orders, and wholesale to kava bars, distributors and manufacturers.

PAPA'IKOU, HI / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Kalm with Kava today began selling fresh frozen Hawaiian ?awa (kava) grown at Pu?iwa Farms Hawai?i, its family-owned farm on the Big Island, after more than a decade of work to bring the farm's harvest to market. The ?awa is available directly from the farm at www.puiwafarms.com, with retail orders for individuals and wholesale supply for kava bars, distributors and manufacturers.

The launch comes as kava bars spread across the U.S., with more Americans looking for alcohol-free ways to spend their evenings.

From the farm to the freezer

In Hawai'i and across the Pacific at gatherings, ceremonies, and the end of long days, 'awa has been shared by friends and family for thousands of years. Valued for its earthy taste and light tingle it brings to the mouth, 'awa is known to provide ways of improving relationships through shared experience.

Pu?iwa Farms grows all 13 varieties of Hawaiian kava, known as ?awa, on the Hamakua coast of Hawai?i Island. Plants are at least 4 years old prior to harvest, then the roots are cleaned, processed and frozen within hours. Freezing keeps the ?awa fresh without drying it, so customers can prepare it the traditional way at home.

"Fresh kava has been consumed for millennia, and we believe ours is the best tasting, most effective kava in the world," said Morgan Smith, CEO of Kalm with Kava and Pu?iwa Farms Hawai?i. "These days, most kava on the market has been harvested too early and dried, removing many of the oils and resins that give kava its characteristic properties. Pu?iwa Farms 'awa is harvested from our fields, cleaned, ground, and frozen to deliver the freshest kava experience one could ever have."

Fresh frozen ?awa is available to the public now at www.puiwafarms.com in 5 pound packs starting at $60 per pound, shipped frozen throughout mainland USA.

The farm also sells wholesale to kava bars, cafés, distributors and retailers. Businesses can open an account at www.puiwafarms.com or by emailing wholesale@puiwahawaiianfarms.com.

For companies making kava products or entering the kava market, Pu?iwa Farms supplies fresh ?awa as an ingredient. Manufacturers can request for more information through www.puiwafarms.com.

Pu?iwa Farms' fresh frozen ?awa is labeled and sold as a food. In July of 2024, the FDA stated in writing that kava tea can be considered a food when the tea and its labeling comply with federal food safety and labeling rules. Hawai?i and Michigan also recognize traditionally prepared kava beverages as generally recognized as safe (GRAS).

About Kalm with Kava

Kalm with Kava sells imported kava from throughout the South Pacific along with Hawaiian ?awa (kava) to individuals and businesses. Starting in 2010, Kalm with Kava has served kava drinkers and businesses alike with the highest quality imported kava from Vanuatu, Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, and Hawaii. Learn more at www.kalmwithkava.com.

About Pu?iwa Farms Hawai?i

Pu?iwa Farms Hawai?i is a family owned farm on Hawai?i Island more than ten years in the making. The farm grows all 13 Hawaiian cultivars of 'awa for fresh frozen retail sale and wholesale supply to kava bars, distributors and manufacturers. Through agroforestry and regenerative farming, Pu?iwa Farms has cultivated its land to produce the highest quality kava on planet earth. Learn more and order at www.puiwafarms.com.

Media Contact

Kalm with Kava

2400 W Southern Ave

Suite 104

Tempe, AZ 85282

email: press@kalmwithkava.com

Pu?iwa Farms Hawai?i

27-570 Onohi Lp

Papaikou, HI 96781

email: press@puiwahawaiianfarms.com

SOURCE: Kalm with Kava

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/kalm-with-kava-and-p%c5%abiwa-farms-hawaii-bring-fresh-frozen-hawaiian-k-1249123