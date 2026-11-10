Codys Tree Service recently conducted a public milling demonstration for local students, community organizations, and residents, showing how removed trees can be processed into usable lumber.

South Lake Tahoe, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Codys Tree Service recently hosted a public milling demonstration involving local high school students, college forestry students, community organizations, and residents. The educational event demonstrated how locally removed trees can be processed into usable lumber while introducing participants to responsible tree management practices in South Lake Tahoe.

Codys Tree Service Hosts Community Milling Demonstration for South Lake Tahoe Students and Forestry Partners

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The demonstration originated from a local high school project focused on building winter bus stop shelters. Interest from a nearby college forestry class created an opportunity to expand the activity into a community educational event. Codys Tree Service organized the demonstration to illustrate how trees removed from surrounding areas could provide lumber for projects such as the proposed shelters. The event was also open to residents interested in learning about milling and local wood resources.

During the demonstration, Codys Tree Service showed participants how logs are processed into boards using milling equipment. The company also explained how the finished boards can be used for shelters, furniture, siding, fencing, and various woodworking projects. This process demonstrated an alternative to sending suitable logs to landfills after tree removal.

The event also addressed the relationship between tree removal, fire mitigation, and forest health. Codys Tree Service discussed defensible space practices, hazard-tree removal, and the importance of managing vegetation around properties. Additionally, participants learned how closely spaced trees can compete for water, sunlight, and nutrients, potentially affecting the growth and health of surrounding trees.

Codys Tree Service recently hosted a public milling demonstration involving local high school students, college forestry students, community organizations, and residents.

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Following the event, Codys Tree Service plans to continue supporting educational opportunities involving local schools, forestry programs, and community organizations. Through future events and community activities, the company hopes to raise awareness of responsible tree management, tree safety, fire mitigation, and how locally sourced lumber can be put to practical use.

For additional information on tree service in South Lake Tahoe, visit the company's website.

About Codys Tree Service

Codys Tree Service is a locally operated tree care company that has served South Lake Tahoe, CA, for over 20 years. The company provides residential and commercial services, including tree removal, trimming, pruning, arborist consultations, land and lot clearing, and defensible space management through fire mitigation and fuels reduction. Codys Tree Service also offers firewood, custom wood boards, mantels, and wood milling services, turning locally removed timber into useful wood products.

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