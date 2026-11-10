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WKN: A2PKX2 | ISIN: GB00BJ0LT190 | Ticker-Symbol: 5AC
Tradegate
09.11.26 | 15:58
4,680 Euro
-1,99 % -0,095
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HG CAPITAL TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HG CAPITAL TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7554,86015:42
4,7454,86015:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HG CAPITAL
HG CAPITAL TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HG CAPITAL TRUST PLC4,680-1,99 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.