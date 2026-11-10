Zingtree Launches First Agentic Governance and Orchestration Platform Built for Contact Centers & Customer Operations in Complex, Regulated Industries

Enables industries such as healthcare, insurance, and financial services to resolve high-stakes customer support queries with added control to manage costs and latency

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zingtree , a customer experience (CX) AI company, today launched a first-of-its-kind agentic governance and orchestration platform that enables enterprises in complex, regulated industries to resolve high-stakes customer support issues while maintaining oversight of AI agents, managing costs and latency, and meeting compliance requirements.

As the adoption of AI agents in customer service continues to accelerate, increasing nearly 70% from 2025 to 2026 , governance has struggled to keep pace. Gartner predicts that 40% of enterprises will demote or decommission autonomous AI agents by 2027 due to governance failures. For customer service organizations, the challenge is governing AI agents at scale across systems and channels, while grounding them in source-of-truth business context, decision logic, and compliance requirements.

Zingtree combines agentic reasoning with deterministic control. Required steps like identity verification, eligibility checks, and policy thresholds run as deterministic flows outside the AI model, so they're enforced every time. Guardrails check every action before an AI agent executes it, such as blocking a refund above a policy limit. At each step, Zingtree logs every answer and action the AI agent takes, so each decision can be audited.

This logic runs across three complementary products. In Self-Service, AI agents resolve issues autonomously and know when to hand off to human agents, providing a smooth transfer with full context. In Copilot, AI assists a human agent during live conversation by drafting replies, looking up customer or product information, checking policies and business rules, and guiding the agent through required steps. In CX Operations, Zingtree orchestrates end-to-end journeys, from proactive customer engagement to back-office business automation workflows across systems, teams, and other AI agents.

"Today, 68% of U.S. consumers will abandon AI support for complex queries after two failed attempts ," said Juan Jaysingh, CEO of Zingtree. "Customers aren't rejecting AI. They're rejecting AI that can't handle complexity. The next frontier of AI opportunity is to address the complex: automating what's possible, and supporting human teams when critical requests are escalated. We built our new AI-native platform to do exactly this - to navigate and resolve the full spectrum of support and to deliver in the moments when great customer experiences matter most."

Unlike automation-focused CX platforms that can reliably reset a password or check a shipment status, Zingtree was designed around several core requirements needed in complex and regulated industries:

Built for Flexibility. Zingtree can power the entire customer experience across chat, voice, and email, and seamlessly integrates with CRM and CCaaS platforms. It can also be deployed headlessly through MCP and API, applying one set of rules, logic, and policies to external systems and AI agents. The same skills and rules guide AI agents and human agents, whether a conversation is human-led, AI-assisted, or autonomous.

Zingtree can power the entire customer experience across chat, voice, and email, and seamlessly integrates with CRM and CCaaS platforms. It can also be deployed headlessly through MCP and API, applying one set of rules, logic, and policies to external systems and AI agents. The same skills and rules guide AI agents and human agents, whether a conversation is human-led, AI-assisted, or autonomous. Built for CX Operations. Zingtree was built for the high-volume, real-time, compliance-intensive demands of contact center and CX operations. Fixed steps that require deterministic control over agentic reasoning run as rule-based automation that doesn't use AI tokens, optimizing both AI cost and speed, and ensuring predictable outcomes. Everywhere else, agentic reasoning takes the lead, interpreting intent, navigating through ambiguity, and determining the next best action.

Zingtree was built for the high-volume, real-time, compliance-intensive demands of contact center and CX operations. Fixed steps that require deterministic control over agentic reasoning run as rule-based automation that doesn't use AI tokens, optimizing both AI cost and speed, and ensuring predictable outcomes. Everywhere else, agentic reasoning takes the lead, interpreting intent, navigating through ambiguity, and determining the next best action. Built for End-to-End CX Journeys. Zingtree speeds resolution and streamlines the experience before and after customer interactions. It captures customer signals and system events, anticipates needs, and reaches out before the customer has to ask. It also headlessly initiates and coordinates downstream back-office work, such as eligibility verification, document processing, and claim submissions.





"The industries we work in have extremely complex use cases, which require a platform that not only meets industry and regulatory requirements, but allows for more flexible control over AI agents both in real-time customer conversations and at enterprise scale," said Venkat Iyer, CTO of Zingtree. "With the release of our AI-native governance and orchestration platform, we sought to achieve two goals: first, retain Zingtree's core rules-based, deterministic AI capabilities while dramatically expanding agentic reasoning and autonomy; and second, extend those capabilities as a full orchestration layer across CX operations. We built an entirely new AI-native platform to achieve this, and we're excited to share it with our customers and partners."

"In the payments space, even one incorrect answer or unapproved action is a real problem, not just a bad experience," said Todd Sale, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience Operations at Corpay. "With Zingtree's new platform, we can ensure that decision logic and compliance requirements are followed by both our AI agents and service teams, driving both consistency and quality across the business. Additionally, we can control where AI leans in, critical in the payments space."

Zingtree will be hosting a webinar on December 2 to discuss the new platform, which will include a short demo. Interested parties can register here .

To learn more about Zingtree, please visit: www.zingtree.com .

About Zingtree

Zingtree is the AI agent governance and orchestration layer for complex CX. Powered by Zing, the first hybrid engine combining agentic reasoning with deterministic control, Zingtree helps customer operations teams apply the right level of intelligence and control at every step. Built for AI governance, latency, and cost control, Zingtree is trusted by Sony, Corpay, Experian, and 1st Central, and more to safely harness AI across self-service, agent assist, and internal CX operations workflows. Learn more at www.zingtree.com .

Media Contact:

Maddie Esper

0to5 for Zingtree

zingtree@0to5.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2fdea8a0-eef4-4993-8caa-d33f7e80abc8