Researchers at Nanchang Hangkong University in China have developed a dual silicon oxide (SiO?) diffusion barrier strategy to improve the efficiency of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells. The approach combines post-plasma oxidation with tunnel oxide optimization to control the depth distribution of electrically active phosphorus and the microstructure of polysilicon (poly-Si). "Conventional industrial TOPCon optimization mainly focuses on adjusting the total phosphorus dose or tunnel oxide quality, without independently controlling the position of the electrically active phosphorus ...

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