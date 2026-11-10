XLIO Ventures: XLIO Secures Additional $100 Million to Build Startups for Corporate Acquirers

XLIO Secures Additional $100 Million to Build Startups for Corporate Acquirers

Global Made to Order startup builder to add Austin office, led by CEO Ron Kornfeld

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XLIO has secured an additional $100 million to make its total available funding facility $150 Million. The funds will be deployed to build Made to Order startups for leading technology companies. CEO Ron Kornfeld will lead its new Austin, Texas office.

Made to Order gives organizations a different route to access new technology. Rather than buying an existing company and adapting it, a client defines the exact capability it needs. XLIO then funds and builds a dedicated startup to deliver it, located and incorporated wherever best suits the client. Once the company hits agreed KPIs, usually within one to three years, the client acquires both team and technology. Deals typically range from $10 million to $50 million.

The new funding allows XLIO to run more Made to Order engagements in parallel and to extend the model into both new sectors and geographies.

The Austin office, at 801 Barton Springs Rd, Austin 78704, Texas, puts XLIO close to the engineering talent, founders and corporate buyers that Made to Order is designed for. Austin-based startups raised a record $7.19 billion in venture funding in 2025, up 64.8% on 2024, according to Crunchbase.

That startup economy in the region has deep roots. IBM, Texas Instruments and Motorola opened operations in Austin between 1967 and 1974, and Dell was founded in the city in 1984. Their early presence built the engineering talent base that later drew the headquarters of companies such as Tesla to the region and now feeds a new generation of startups.

"Austin's startup economy is vibrant," said Ron Kornfeld, CEO of XLIO Ventures. "There's deep engineering talent here, a steady stream of experienced founders, and a business community that backs new companies. I've moved here because I want our clients to share in that. Made to Order lets a business tap into Austin's talent and pace to get the exact technology it needs, built by a team focused on nothing else. This funding means we can help many more of them gain a foothold here."

About XLIO

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in London and Seattle, XLIO Ventures gives organizations a new route to acquire the technology they need. Through its Made to Order model, XLIO funds and builds a dedicated technology company around a single client's exact need, then transfers it to the client through acquisition only once agreed performance goals are met. Led by CEO Ron Kornfeld and backed by private equity, XLIO works with technology vendors and other large organizations that build advantage by investing in their own proprietary technology. Learn more at xl.io.

Media contact

Andrew Moloney, XLIO Ventures, press@xl.io

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