STARCOMPLIANCE PARTNERS WITH RWA.XYZ TO STRENGTHEN DIGITAL ASSET TRADING COMPLIANCE

New integration connects tokenized securities to underlying assets and issuers, enhancing oversight, and reducing risk

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance (Star), a leading provider of employee and firm compliance technology, today announced a strategic partnership with RWA.xyz, a provider of tokenized real-world asset (RWA) data and analytics, to strengthen compliance oversight across traditional and digital asset markets.

As tokenization transforms financial markets, securities are increasingly represented by digital tokens across multiple blockchain networks, creating new compliance challenges. Through the partnership, Star will integrate RWA.xyz's asset intelligence into its platform, enabling firms to identify tokenized securities, connect them to underlying assets and issuers, and apply trading restrictions more consistently.

"Unlike traditional securities, which rely on established market identifiers, tokenized assets can exist as multiple tokens across different blockchains, making it difficult to distinguish legitimate securities from misleading or unverified tokens," said Gary Mushrow, Director of Product Management, StarCompliance. "Our partnership with RWA.xyz brings greater clarity to this evolving landscape, helping firms strengthen oversight and give employees greater confidence when participating in digital asset markets."

Key enhancements include:

Verified Token Identification : A "Verified" designation helps users identify validated tokenized securities and reduce selection errors.

: A "Verified" designation helps users identify validated tokenized securities and reduce selection errors. Connected Asset Mapping: Links tokens to underlying assets and issuers for greater transparency and oversight.

Links tokens to underlying assets and issuers for greater transparency and oversight. Consistent Trading Restrictions : Extends issuer-level restrictions across mapped tokenized securities on supported blockchains.

: Extends issuer-level restrictions across mapped tokenized securities on supported blockchains. Enhanced Monitoring: Connects traditional securities surveillance with tokenized asset activity to strengthen compliance controls.

"Tokenized stocks have grown from $13 million to more than $3.5 billion in the last 2 years across 8,000 tokens. That growth has made it easier for investors to access stock and ETF exposure, but harder for compliance teams to track these products and enforce trading restrictions across multiple versions tied to the same underlying securities, said Dean Khan Dhillon, Head of Growth, RWA.xyz. As the registry for tokenized assets, RWA.xyz links tokens to their underlying securities, enabling Star's clients to identify tokenized exposure to restricted securities and extend their trading controls to those products"

About RWA.xyz

RWA.xyz is the leading intelligence platform for tokenized real world assets. Trusted by the top 10 largest asset managers and cited by the IMF, SEC and Blackrock. It partners with more than 200 financial institutions who directly contribute and maintain asset data ensuring maximum accuracy. The platform powers trading, compliance and market intelligence through it's platform and Enterprise API.

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the leading intelligence and automation platform for employee and firm compliance technology solutions. Trusted for over 25 years by leading firms in the financial services community and with users in 120 countries, the StarCompliance Enterprise Platform provides a user-friendly interface that connects people, workflows, and data, delivering AI-enabled technology and actionable insights needed to proactively mitigate risk and monitor conflicts globally. Visit StarCompliance to discover the comprehensive security, explainable intelligence, and unparalleled assurance you need to build a connected culture of compliance today.

Media Contacts:

Greg.tarmin@starcompliance.com

+1 917-868-7791

Dean@rwa.xyz

+1 347-567-4980

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