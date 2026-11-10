Branded Legacy Inc: T4 Robotics Appoints Paul Hughes as Co-CEO and Announces Expansion into Unmanned Maritime Systems

Company expands its autonomous defense strategy into the maritime domain with development of its first unmanned surface vehicle concept, "Toe-biter"

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / T4 Robotics, Inc. (OTCID:BLEG) ("T4 Robotics" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Paul Hughes as Co-Chief Executive Officer, alongside the launch of a new development initiative focused on unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), expanding the Company's autonomous defense strategy into the maritime domain.

Hughes joins T4 with extensive firsthand experience in Ukraine, having spent approximately the last 1,700 days of the war operating a humanitarian logistics company in the country. A former member of the Canadian military, Hughes brings practical operational experience, established in-country relationships and a deep understanding of the challenges facing organizations working in Ukraine.

T4 Enters the Maritime Domain

T4 Robotics is adding unmanned surface vehicles (uncrewed, water-based platforms) to its growing portfolio of autonomous defense technologies. The initiative will initially focus on anti-naval applications, with the Company targeting potential markets in the United States, Ukraine and NATO-aligned countries.

The Company's first USV concept, Toe-biter, takes its name from the giant water bug, a small aquatic ambush predator known for attacking prey much larger than itself. The name reflects the concept behind the program: developing compact, cost-conscious autonomous maritime systems designed to challenge much larger and more expensive naval assets.

Toe-biter is currently in the concept-development stage.

"Land and air technology are extremely important, but one technology that's often overlooked is sea technology. That's why we've decided to begin developing these capabilities," said Paul Hughes, Co-CEO of T4 Robotics.

The Black Sea Has Changed Naval Warfare

The expansion into maritime systems comes against the backdrop of a significant shift in naval warfare. Ukraine's use of unmanned surface vehicles has demonstrated how relatively small, remotely operated platforms can impose significant costs on conventional naval forces.

According to figures reported by Ukraine's Navy in November 2023, the Russian Black Sea Fleet had lost 15 ships destroyed and another 12 damaged since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Separately, Ukrainian military intelligence reported in August 2024 that its Magura V5 naval drones had struck 14 Russian Black Sea Fleet vessels, destroying eight.

These developments illustrate the growing role of unmanned maritime systems in modern naval operations and the potential for autonomous platforms to change the economics of maritime defense.

A Growing Global Market

The commercial opportunity extends well beyond the Black Sea. According to market research firm Visiongain, the global unmanned surface vehicle market is projected to grow from approximately US$4.27 billion in 2026 to US$9.76 billion by 2036.

T4 intends to pursue opportunities in this expanding market while building on its existing development activities in aerial interception and ground robotics.

About T4 Robotics, Inc.

T4 Robotics, Inc. (OTC:BLEG) is a publicly traded technology company focused on the development and commercialization of autonomous defense and robotics systems. The Company's strategy is centered on developing scalable, cost-effective autonomous systems designed to address emerging aerial, ground and maritime threats.

Through its development programs and strategic relationships, T4 Robotics is building toward a layered autonomous defense architecture incorporating interceptor systems, unmanned ground vehicles and unmanned surface vehicles.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's USV development initiative, the Toe-biter concept, future technology capabilities, target markets, commercialization opportunities, development timelines and broader business strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. In particular, Toe-biter remains at the concept stage, and there can be no assurance that the Company will successfully develop, test, commercialize or deploy the proposed technology. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

T4 Robotics, Inc.

info@brandedlegacy.com

www.T4robotics.com

SOURCE: Branded Legacy Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/t4-robotics-appoints-paul-hughes-as-co-ceo-and-announces-expansion-into-unman-1249188