ClearSign Technologies: ClearSign Receives Order for "M1" Series Burner from Tulsa Heaters Midstream

Fifth Burner Sold through THM for West Texas

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced combustion and sensing technologies that help industrial operators dramatically reduce emissions, increase efficiency and support the use of cleaner fuels including hydrogen, today announced that it has received another purchase order for a ClearSign Core M1 burner. The order was received from heater manufacturer Tulsa Heaters Midstream, LLC ("THM") and is destined for the Permian Basin in West Texas.

"THM has been an exceptional customer and valued sales partner, and we continue to be encouraged by the growing commercial traction and continued demand for our M-Series midstream burners," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "This burner is a repeat of a burner previously sold to THM, which we expect will allow both companies to benefit from engineering work that has already been completed. We expect these repeat orders for burner configurations we have already designed and produced to create greater efficiencies as we scale, including increased leverage of our resources, and we expect these benefits to continue with continued growth in demand. Importantly, this order brings the total number of M-Series burners ordered for the region to eight, further reinforcing the West Texas market as a significant and growing opportunity for ClearSign."

The ClearSign Core M1 burner ordered through THM is expected to be installed in a new heater at a gas processing facility of an energy company in West Texas. The Company expects to deliver the burner in the first quarter of 2027.

THM specializes in the midstream gas processing industry and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of decarbonization and improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, the use of hydrogen as a fuel and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core and ClearSign Eye and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com .

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Matthew Selinger

Firm IR Group for ClearSign

+1 415-572-8152

mselinger@firmirgroup.com

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to generate equipment and installation orders as a result of growing customer adoption and market traction in a product line, region or industry; the Company's ability to successfully deliver, install, and meet the performance obligations of the Company's burners in the Texas market and any other markets the Company may sell products in; the Company's ability to further expand the sale of ultra-low NOx process, flare and boiler burners, as well as its M-Series process burners; the Company's ability to realize anticipated efficiencies from repeat orders for previously designed burner configurations; the risk that customer orders may be delayed, modified or cancelled; the Company's dependence on a limited number of OEM and channel partners; the Company's ability to, through its technologies, provide increased operational flexibility, cost reductions and uninterrupted operations to its customers; the Company's ability to continue expanding its customer base in the refining, gas processing and midstream industries; the Company's ability to provide low emission solutions based on continuously changing air permit requirements at the federal and state level; general business and economic conditions; the performance of management and the Company's employees; the Company's ability to obtain financing; whether the Company's technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other periodic and current reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware.

SOURCE: ClearSign Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/clearsign-receives-order-for-%22m1%22-series-burner-from-tulsa-heaters-1249262