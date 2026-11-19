Hosting Call at 5pm ET Today

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced combustion and sensing technologies that help industrial operators dramatically reduce emissions, increase efficiency and support the use of cleaner fuels including hydrogen, today provides an update on operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"We have made considerable progress across all our major product lines this quarter," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "The biggest event of note is the commissioning and start-up of our 26 burner project on the Gulf Coast. We are excited to report that, while still in progress, indications from the client site are that the burners will be operating within specifications. We expect to complete the tuning of the burner and heater operation within the next week. We look forward to completing this start up and validating the formally reported emissions.

"Our M1 Series midstream burners are continuing to show market traction, with orders for five burners in the third quarter. We believe these orders underscore continued market demand for this product line and reflect growing adoption of the technology. Additionally, we have secured two more orders so far this quarter and believe we can continue to demonstrate consistent order flow.

"In terms of our flare product line, we have delivered a full system order and look forward to its startup, which is scheduled before year end. We believe this momentum, including these installations, positions the Company for sustained growth across its product portfolio."

Strategic and Operational Highlights

Recent strategic and operational highlights including, and subsequent to, the third quarter of 2026:

Installation and Start Up of 26 Burner Project for Petrochemical Company on Texas Gulf Coast: The customer has completed the installation and the burners are operational. Initial internal testing indicates that emissions will be within guaranteed limits. Equipment tuning and the formal measurement of NOx emissions is expected to be completed in the coming week.

Secured Orders for Five M1 Series Burners in Q3 and Two Additional Orders to Date in Q4: ClearSign received orders from heater manufacturers for five M1 Series burners destined for gas producers in the Permian Basin region of West Texas. During the fourth quarter to date, the Company has secured two additional orders for M1 Series burners in the same region, demonstrating continued demand for its technology in this key market.

ClearSign and Kern Energy Selected for U.S. Department of Energy Industrial Technology Validation Program: The U.S. Department of Energy's ("DOE") Industrial Technologies Office ("ITO") selected ClearSign and Kern Energy for its Industrial Technology Validation ("ITV") program. The project is to support the installation and operation of ClearSign's Core Gen 2 Flex Fuel Process Burner at Kern Energy's facility and is expected to demonstrate ClearSign's technology designed to reduce air pollutants while allowing Kern Energy to use a refinery byproduct gas to offset natural gas consumption and reduce energy costs.

ClearSign Board of Directors Appoints Former ExxonMobil Global Technology Leader Larry Saddler: Mr. Saddler, who joined the Board in August 2026, is a retired ExxonMobil executive that has nearly 40 years of experience in heat transfer technology, fired equipment engineering, and global operations support. Throughout a distinguished career, he served in progressively senior technical leadership roles at ExxonMobil, including as Global Technology Sponsor for Heat Transfer, where he was responsible for, among other things, the oversight and management of the global fleet of fired equipment's technology, safety, environmental, reliability and margin performance.

Financial Information

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $10.3 million as of September 30, 2026.

There were 6,807,830 shares of the Company's common stock issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026. The Company filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 16, 2026.

Conference Call

The Company will be hosting a call at 5:00 PM ET today. Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-888-506-0062 within the U.S. or 1-973-528-0011 from abroad, both using Participant Access Code:215174. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3133/54632 or on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.clearsign.com/overview.

The Company will host a Q&A session during the call and investors wishing to submit a question ahead of time can do so by emailing questions to mselinger@firmirgroup.com.

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 877-481-4010 within the U.S. or 919-882-2331 from abroad using Replay Passcode #54632. The telephonic playback will be available for 7 days after the conference call.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of decarbonization and improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, the use of hydrogen as a fuel and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core and ClearSign Eye and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully deliver, install, and meet the performance obligations of the Company's burners, sensors, flares and any other products it may offer from time to time in the markets it operates in, and any other markets the Company may sell products in; the performance of the Company's products, including its ultra-low NOx burner; the Company's ability to timely fabricate and ship its burners, sensors, flares and any other products or technologies it may offer from time to time; the Company's ability to further expand the sale of ultra-low NOx process and boiler burners; the Company's ability to expand its sales of flaring solutions; the Company's and Zeeco's ability to successfully market the co-branded process burner line with Zeeco; the Company's ability to generate orders from proposals and quotes sent to potential customers and other participants in the industry; the timing of customer start-ups and the validation of performance results; warranty and other costs associated with meeting the Company's product guarantees; the Company's ability to market and gain market acceptance of its fuel flexible 100% hydrogen capable burner; the Company's ability to effectively compete and gain market acceptance in the midstream market; the Company's ability to provide low emissions and system integration solutions based on continuously changing air permit requirements at the federal and state level; general business and economic conditions; the performance of management and the Company's employees; the Company's ability to obtain financing, when and if needed; whether the Company's technology will be accepted and adopted, and other factors identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware.

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Matthew Selinger

Firm IR Group for ClearSign

+1 415-572-8152

mselinger@firmirgroup.com

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ClearSign Technologies Corporation and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,319 $ 9,178 Accounts receivable 429 1,360 Deferred costs 602 329 Prepaid expenses and other assets 498 359 Total current assets 11,848 11,226 Fixed assets, net 116 195 Contract assets 127 - Patents and other intangible assets, net 739 760 Total Assets $ 12,830 $ 12,181 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,375 $ 1,644 Current portion of lease liabilities 91 96 Accrued compensation and related taxes 523 564 Contract liabilities 239 100 Other current liabilities - 180 Total current liabilities 2,228 2,584 Long Term Liabilities: Long term lease liabilities - 67 Total liabilities 2,228 2,651 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 87,500,000 shares authorized, 6,807,830 and 5,328,730 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 119,695 114,061 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17 ) (20 ) Accumulated deficit (109,077 ) (104,512 ) Total stockholders' equity 10,602 9,530 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 12,830 $ 12,181

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues $ 712 $ 1,029 $ 1,463 $ 1,563 Cost of goods sold 316 661 1,232 944 Gross profit 396 368 231 619 Operating expenses: Research and development 345 310 1,042 1,004 General and administrative 1,207 1,808 4,122 5,460 Total operating expenses 1,552 2,118 5,164 6,464 Loss from operations (1,156 ) (1,750 ) (4,933 ) (5,845 ) Other income, net: Interest income 88 105 211 353 Government assistance - 216 159 307 Other expense, net - - (2 ) - Total other income, net 88 321 368 660 Net loss $ (1,068 ) $ (1,429 ) $ (4,565 ) $ (5,185 ) Net loss per share - basic and fully diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.94 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and fully diluted 6,945,399 5,574,406 6,172,827 5,532,208 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (1,068 ) $ (1,429 ) $ (4,565 ) $ (5,185 ) Foreign-exchange translation adjustments - 1 3 1 Comprehensive loss $ (1,068 ) $ (1,428 ) $ (4,562 ) $ (5,184 )

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE: ClearSign Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/clearsign-technologies-corporation-provides-third-quarter-2026-update-1254186