ClearSign Technologies: ClearSign Selected to Present at the Starting Five Virtual Conference 2026 by MS Microcaps & GeoInvesting

CEO Jim Deller to Join Fireside Chat at 2:45ET on Oct 27th

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced combustion and sensing technologies that help industrial operators dramatically reduce emissions, increase efficiency and support the use of cleaner fuels including hydrogen, today announces that that it will be participating at the MS Microcaps & GeoInvesting Starting Five Virtual Conference.

The virtual conference will take place October 27th, 2026 from 10:30 am to 3:30 PM EST, featuring presentations and fireside chats from a selected group of four U.S. and Canadian microcap companies, along with an investor presentation and Q&A sessions.

ClearSign CEO Jim Deller will be participating in a fireside chat at 2:45 ET

View the Conference Page:

MS Microcaps & GeoInvesting Starting Five Virtual Conference

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of decarbonization and improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, the use of hydrogen as a fuel and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core and ClearSign Eye and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com .

About MS Microcaps Virtual Conferences and the Microcap Investing Cliff Notes Substack

MS Microcaps Virtual Conferences connect investors with microcap companies that meet a certain level of quality criteria or are showing clear evidence that they are moving in that direction. Through focused management presentations, fireside chats and Q&A sessions, we analyze each company to ask the key and most critical questions that reveal real investment insights.

The Microcap Investing Cliff Notes Substack, founded in 2024, provides concise research reports and insights on microcaps, primarily trading in North America. It supports the MS Microcap Quality Index (MSMqi) platform. The MSMqi Indexes currently contains 153 stocks and has produced 79 multiBaggers. A research Cliff Note is prepared for each stock that is added to the indexes. The Cliff Notes details the reasons the stocks were added to the index, potential risks, valuation analysis and additional research tasks in progress. Learn more about the MSMqi here .

About GeoInvesting

GeoInvesting, founded in 2008, is a premier research platform for microcap investors, dedicated to uncovering high-potential stock ideas across various sectors. GeoInvesting has covered more than 2000 stocks, providing often actionable proprietary research. The platform has been instrumental in identifying 200+ multibagger stocks, and offers investors exclusive access to over 600 management interview clips, allowing for deeper due diligence and understanding of the microcap stocks, go here . ( https://geoinvesting.com/premium-research/ )

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Matthew Selinger

Firm IR Group for ClearSign

+1 415-572-8152

mselinger@firmirgroup.com

SOURCE: ClearSign Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/clearsign-selected-to-present-at-the-starting-five-virtual-conference-2-1239789