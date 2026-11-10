Ondas Inc.: Ondas Receives Purchase Order for Next-Generation Tactical Attack Drones, Aims to Leverage Planned ARAN Defense Acquisition to Manufacture Thousands of Systems

Following previously announced Digital Bat program award, Ondas advances toward production of low-cost tactical attack drones, targeting market opportunity with potential demand for tens of thousands of systems

Planned acquisition of ARAN Defense expected to support establishment of a dedicated production line, strengthening Ondas' Precision Strike segment and scalable manufacturing capabilities

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced autonomous systems and next-generation defense and security technologies and services, today announced that it has received a purchase order under its previously awarded "Digital Bat" program for the development and production of next-generation low-cost tactical attack drones. The purchase order marks an important milestone in advancing the program toward manufacturing, as Ondas prepares to establish dedicated production capabilities to address what the company believes represents a significant market opportunity, with potential demand for tens of thousands of affordable autonomous attack drones.

Ondas aims to accelerate serial production while establishing scalable manufacturing infrastructure that can support future programs and international customers in the growing Precision Strike segment, a strategic focus area within the Company's expanding autonomous defense portfolio. The Digital Bat program represents an important step in Ondas' strategy to develop and manufacture affordable, scalable precision strike systems designed to address the evolving requirements of modern warfare. Together with the planned acquisition of ARAN Defense, Ondas intends to combine advanced autonomous strike technologies with dedicated engineering, industrialization and manufacturing capabilities, strengthening its ability to rapidly scale production, support additional defense programs and expand its position in the growing global market for autonomous precision strike solutions.

"This purchase order represents an important milestone for Ondas as we advance the Digital Bat program toward large-scale manufacturing," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "Our planned acquisition of ARAN Defense is a strategic step toward strengthening the industrial capabilities needed to support growing demand for autonomous defense systems. By combining Airobotics' advanced technologies with ARAN's established manufacturing infrastructure, we intend to build the capacity to produce thousands of affordable, mission-ready systems. This is a powerful example of our strategy to create a vertically integrated defense technology company capable of translating advanced innovation into scalable production."

In August 2026, Ondas announced its agreement to acquire ARAN Defense as part of its strategy to expand local defense manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its control over engineering, industrialization, supply-chain management and production. ARAN Defense operates approximately 4,400 square meters of engineering and manufacturing facilities in Israel, providing multidisciplinary engineering, CNC machining, electromechanical assembly, systems integration, prototyping, 3D printing, quality assurance, procurement and supply-chain management. Upon completion of the acquisition in Q4, Ondas expects these capabilities to support a more integrated manufacturing infrastructure, enabling the Company to accelerate industrialization, improve production efficiency and expand its ability to deliver autonomous defense systems at scale.

The Digital Bat program is expected to be among the first major initiatives to benefit from the planned integration of ARAN Defense into Ondas' autonomous defense platform. Airobotics will lead the program's development, autonomous capabilities, mission software and system integration, while ARAN Defense is expected to provide industrialization and manufacturing support following completion of the acquisition. This combination is intended to strengthen local production capacity and establish a manufacturing foundation capable of supporting additional defense programs across Ondas' portfolio.

"Manufacturing thousands of affordable autonomous systems requires much more than advanced drone technology," said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems. "It requires the ability to transition rapidly from engineering and development into efficient, repeatable production while maintaining the reliability and quality demanded by defense customers. Our planned integration with ARAN Defense is expected to provide the industrial infrastructure and manufacturing expertise needed to support production at this scale, creating additional opportunities for our growing autonomous defense portfolio."

The Digital Bat program reflects accelerating demand for affordable, scalable and rapidly deployable autonomous defense technologies. Similar priorities are driving major defense initiatives internationally, including the U.S. Drone Dominance Program (DDP), which emphasizes the rapid acquisition and fielding of large quantities of cost-effective unmanned aerial systems. Ondas believes that combining advanced autonomous capabilities with local manufacturing infrastructure will be critical to meeting these evolving requirements.

The purchase order further supports Ondas' strategy to build a vertically integrated defense technology company, combining advanced platforms, sensors, artificial intelligence, mission software, engineering and manufacturing capabilities within a unified organization. The Company continues to expand its operations across four core defense segments - Aerial security including Counter-UAS and C-Anti missile, persistence Intelligence and ISR, Autonomous Ground Vehicles, and Precision Strike- supported by an integrated software layer. Subject to completion of the planned acquisition, ARAN Defense is expected to become a strategic manufacturing resource across these businesses, supporting accelerated product industrialization, expanded production capacity and the delivery of mission-ready autonomous systems at scale.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. The Company develops and deploys integrated unmanned and autonomous platforms across air, ground, and stratospheric environments, including autonomous drone systems, counter-UAS technologies, robotic ground systems, advanced unmanned aircraft and propulsion solutions, demining and engineering systems, and integrated sensing and communications technologies designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, security, and operational missions in complex environments. Ondas' solutions are deployed globally by government, defense, and commercial customers to protect infrastructure, borders, transportation networks, personnel, and strategic assets.

For additional information on Ondas Inc., visit www.ondas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-receives-purchase-order-for-next-generation-tactical-attack-1249292