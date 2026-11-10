Highlights:

Reactivated high-grade copper deposit: 100%-owned Kismet deposit, with historic resource estimate and dormant since 2004, sits 13 km from Eldorado Gold's newly producing McIlvenna Bay mine, 56 km west of Flin Flon, MB, and 73 km from Visionary's Pine Bay Project.

100%-owned Kismet deposit, with historic resource estimate and dormant since 2004, sits 13 km from Eldorado Gold's newly producing McIlvenna Bay mine, 56 km west of Flin Flon, MB, and 73 km from Visionary's Pine Bay Project. Rebuilt in 3D: historical drill holes digitized, outlining four copper-zinc lenses, with the main lens open at depth; historical intercepts include 3.3 m of 5.50% Cu and 3.34% Zn (K-11) and 10.2 m of 2.71% Cu and 3.78% Zn (K-52).

historical drill holes digitized, outlining four copper-zinc lenses, with the main lens open at depth; historical intercepts include 3.3 m of 5.50% Cu and 3.34% Zn (K-11) and 10.2 m of 2.71% Cu and 3.78% Zn (K-52). Gold upside: While Kismet is primarily a copper deposit, gold has historically received little attention; however, Visionary believes gold could add value to the deposit. For example hole CK-1, which intersected 0.46 g/t Au with 2.67% Cu, 3.36% Zn and 10.7 g/t Ag over 11.2 m.

While Kismet is primarily a copper deposit, gold has historically received little attention; however, Visionary believes gold could add value to the deposit. For example hole CK-1, which intersected 0.46 g/t Au with 2.67% Cu, 3.36% Zn and 10.7 g/t Ag over 11.2 m. Room to grow at depth: The historical resource estimate extends only to 335 m depth while new computer modelling of the historical borehole EM surveys indicates a highly conductive plate extending well below 300 m.

The historical resource estimate extends only to 335 m depth while new computer modelling of the historical borehole EM surveys indicates a highly conductive plate extending well below 300 m. Fast-track on pace: Kismet drill permit application has been submitted targeting a Q1 2027 start of drilling. Rainbow permitting advancing as Visionary has responded to questions on its pending Advanced Exploration Permit application in MB.

Kismet drill permit application has been submitted targeting a Q1 2027 start of drilling. Rainbow permitting advancing as Visionary has responded to questions on its pending Advanced Exploration Permit application in MB. Second spoke on Canada's critical minerals corridor: Kismet joins Rainbow on Visionary's Flin Flon hub-and-spoke strategy, as both it and the Pine Bay Project are within trucking distance of the Flin Flon rail hub and the Hudson Bay Railway to the Port of Churchill, a developing northern export corridor for critical minerals.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VCG) (OTCQB: VCGMF) (the "Company" or "Visionary") is pleased to announce that it is fast-tracking its 100%-owned Kismet Copper-Zinc Project (the "Project" or "Kismet"), located in the Hanson Lake area of the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Saskatchewan, as the second spoke in the Company's hub-and-spoke exploration and development strategy in the Flin Flon Mining District. Kismet hosts a high-grade copper-zinc deposit (the "Kismet Deposit" or the "Deposit") that was drilled by previous operators between 1954 and 2004. The Project is approximately 13 km from Eldorado Gold's McIlvenna Bay copper-zinc mine, 56 km west of Flin Flon, Manitoba, and approximately 73 km from the Company's Rainbow deposit at its Pine Bay Project (Figure 1) (Kismet Project Overview Video).





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Max Porterfield, President and CEO of Visionary, stated, "Kismet is a high-grade copper deposit that has sat idle for more than twenty years, just 13 kilometres from a brand-new copper-zinc mine that Ottawa has identified as a project of national importance. Our team has rebuilt half a century of drilling in 3D, and what emerges is a deposit that is open at depth, carrying gold that was largely overlooked when gold sat at US$35 an ounce, and geophysical modelling shows a strong EM conductor extending well below the deepest drilling. With our drill permit application submitted, we plan to run drilling, baseline studies, metallurgy and permitting side by side to fast-track exploration and development of Kismet. Kismet becomes the second high-grade spoke in our Flin Flon hub alongside Rainbow, where our Advanced Exploration Permit application continues to advance. Additionally, Flin Flon's rail hub connects our district to the Hudson Bay Railway, which is already moving the region's critical minerals to the Port of Churchill for export. Canada and Manitoba are building a northern export corridor for critical minerals, and we intend for Visionary's copper to be part of it."

Over the past several months, Visionary's technical team has digitized over 89 historical drill holes, built a three-dimensional geological model of the Deposit, reinterpreted the historical borehole electromagnetic data and submitted a permit application to drill. Together, this work supports the Company's view that the Deposit is open at depth and has the potential to grow significantly through exploration drilling, adding scale alongside the Rainbow deposit, which is concurrently being advanced through permitting at Pine Bay.

Jason Flight, Visionary's Vice President of Exploration, commented, "The historical record at Kismet is unusually rich for a deposit that has been idle for two decades. Rebuilding historic drilling in 3D shows a coherent system of copper-zinc lenses, with the main lens plunging to the south-southeast and open below the deepest historical drilling. The reinterpreted 2004 borehole EM shows support that the conductive horizon persists at depth giving us conviction to expand and delineate the deposit. VMS deposits in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt and beyond often are known for plunge extents that far exceed their strike length."

Figure 1: Location of the Kismet and Pine Bay projects in the Flin Flon Mining District.

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Fast-Tracking Kismet

Visionary intends to move quickly at Kismet, running resource drilling, environmental baseline studies, metallurgical testwork and permitting in parallel, with the objective of establishing Kismet as a second high-grade copper feed for its Flin Flon hub. The fast-track plan targets the following milestones within approximately three years:

Drill: confirm, infill and expand the Deposit over two years in 2027 and 2028, assaying for copper, zinc, gold and silver;

confirm, infill and expand the Deposit over two years in 2027 and 2028, assaying for copper, zinc, gold and silver; Define: deliver a maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate;

deliver a maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate; Study: complete environmental baseline studies in 2027/2028 and use drill core for metallurgical testwork;

complete environmental baseline studies in 2027/2028 and use drill core for metallurgical testwork; Permit: apply as early as possible for Advanced Exploration ("ADEX") approvals from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment to take a bulk sample; and

apply as early as possible for Advanced Exploration ("ADEX") approvals from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment to take a bulk sample; and Engage: build relationships with local Indigenous Groups and communities.

At Rainbow, the Company has already completed an application for a bulk sampling program in Manitoba and intends to make a similar application through Saskatchewan's ADEX process.

Kismet lies in an established mining district with highway access, a skilled regional workforce and an operating copper-zinc mine 13 km away, which the Company believes can compress exploration costs and development timelines.

Kismet and Rainbow: A Hub-and-Spoke Production Strategy on Canada's Critical Minerals Corridor

Visionary's strategy in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt is to assemble several high-grade copper deposits within trucking distance of a central processing hub, so that mining of each deposit can share processing, power, workforce and logistics in a hub-and-spoke operation. The Rainbow deposit at the Company's Pine Bay Project, 16 km from Flin Flon on a mineral lease with road access, hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 3.44 Mt grading 3.59% CuEq and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.28 Mt grading 2.95% CuEq, and the nearby Pine Bay deposit hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.0 Mt grading 2.62% Cu (see news release dated July 10, 2023). Kismet, approximately 73 km from Rainbow, adds a second high-grade copper deposit to this strategy, and the potential to grow the resource base at Kismet would provide additional scale alongside Rainbow.

Peter R. Jones, a member of Visionary's Technical Team and former CEO of Hudbay Minerals Inc., commented, "Advancing the Kismet deposit is a high priority - both to establish NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resources and especially to expand them. Deposits like Kismet in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt have historically served as vital supplemental feed for the major hub concentrators at Flin Flon and Snow Lake. In the future, opportunities exist for processing ore from Kismet at the three existing concentrators and possibly, by combining Kismet and Visionary's Pine Bay deposit, at a new concentrator."

Visionary believes its hub-and-spoke strategy is positioned to feed Manitoba's efforts to export critical metals such as copper out of the Port of Churchill via the central rail hub in Flin Flon. With Rainbow 16 km from Flin Flon and Kismet 56 km to the west, the Company's high-grade copper deposits are within reach of the only tidewater access on the Prairies and the shortest route from the Prairie provinces to European markets.

Reactivating a High-Grade Copper-Zinc Deposit

The Project, consisting of approximately 170 hectares and has been held by the Company and its predecessors since 1996, and exploration has not been done on the Deposit since 2004.

The historical estimate, completed in 1990, for the Deposit of approximately 814,648 short tons grading 2.15% Cu and 1.77% Zn, 0.23 oz/ton Ag and 0.003 oz/ton Au to a depth of approximately 335 m (see "Historical Estimate" below) was prepared by previous operators before the 2004 drilling and before any borehole EM data existed. Although it is not a current Mineral Resource Estimate and should not be relied upon, the Company considers it a relevant indication of the scale and grade outlined by previous operators. An NI43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate at Kismet would require verification drilling with modern QA/QC and an estimate prepared by a Qualified Person.

The main zone has been traced by trenching for about 305 m along strike and by drilling to approximately 335 m below surface. The Company interprets the Deposit as a structurally modified VMS-style copper-zinc system, typical of the stacked, plunging sulphide lenses that characterize the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt.

Historical Drill Holes Digitized and Modelled in 3D

As the first step in reactivating the Project, Visionary compiled and digitized 89 historical drill holes from the original drill logs and assay certificates held in the Saskatchewan assessment files, including collar locations, available downhole surveys, lithology and assay intervals. From this database, the Company built a three-dimensional model of the Deposit that interprets the historical drilling as four copper-zinc lenses (A, A2, B and C). Lens A (Main) is the largest and best defined of the four, plunges to the south-southeast and remains open below the deepest historical intercepts (Figure 2). Selected historical intercepts from the Company's compilation are presented in Table 1.

Figure 2: Kismet deposit long section view with historical drill intercepts.



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Table 1: Selected Historical Drill Intercepts, Kismet Deposit (Visionary Compilation)

Hole Year From (m) To (m) Length (m) Vert. depth (m) Cu (%) Zn (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) K-11 1966 113.7 117.0 3.3 105 5.50 3.34 0.45 14.4 CK-1 2004 114.0 125.2 11.2 117 2.67 3.36 0.46 10.7 K-52 1966 117.0 127.2 10.2 117 2.71 3.78 0.39 14.0 K-35 1966 235.6 243.1 7.5 212 3.11 1.33 0.21 10.3 K-2 1966 64.8 71.4 6.6 47 3.07 4.53 0.37 4.7 K-6 1966 93.3 102.2 8.9 88 2.17 2.25 0.33 6.3 K-14 1966 117.4 121.5 4.1 108 3.23 0.91 0.33 9.1 K-23 1966 135.8 140.5 4.7 127 2.27 0.30 0.38 12.4 K-42 1966 285.1 288.1 3.1 254 2.50 6.38 0.69 8.2



Composited by Visionary from the historical logs and the 2004 laboratory certificates at a 1.0% Cu cut-off, minimum 1.5 m length and maximum 2 m internal dilution; nil and trace values set to zero. 1966 Au and Ag converted from oz/short ton. Vertical depths are approximate, from the Company's 3D model. Intervals are core lengths; true widths are unknown. Sources: Saskatchewan assessment files 63L10-0049 (1966) and 63L10-0148 (2004). The 2004 report gives CK-1 as 11.2 m of 2.65% Cu and 3.35% Zn. Historical results have not been verified by Visionary's Qualified Person.

Reinterpreted Borehole EM Supports Growth at Depth

In 2004, Callinan Mines completed Crone borehole pulse electromagnetic surveys in three of its five holes (CK-1, CK-2 and CK-4). Visionary has reinterpreted the historical BHPEM data in the context of its new 3D model. The conductor is modelled as a strongly conductive plate lying adjacent to and below Lens A, in the direction of the lens's south-southeast plunge (Figure 2). Historic drilling that tested the conductor intersected chalcopyrite- and pyrrhotite-bearing massive sulphides and supports the Company's interpretation that the Deposit extends down plunge beyond the limits of the historical drilling.

Potential for Significant Resource Growth at Depth

Visionary believes the biggest opportunity at Kismet lies below the historical drilling (Figure 3). Some of the deepest historical holes intersected mineralization at roughly 280 metres vertical depth, including 3.1 m grading 2.50% copper and 6.38% zinc in hole K-42, and the deposit remains open at depth. The Company's 3D model interprets the main lens as a broad shoot plunging to the south-southeast, open down plunge, and modelling of the 2004 borehole EM surveys by Visionary's geophysical consultant indicates a highly conductive plate extending below the deepest drilling. Testing this down-plunge projection is a top priority for the upcoming drill program.

EM conductors can be caused by sources other than sulphide mineralization, and the depth extent of deposits elsewhere in the belt is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Kismet.

Figure 3: Rainbow, Pine Bay and Kismet compared at a common scale with major Manitoba and Saskatchewan VMS deposits.

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Gold: An Overlooked Value Driver

Gold is an important by-product at most of the mines in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. Most of the Kismet historical drilling was completed between 1954 and 1966, when gold was fixed at US$35 per ounce, and gold was not meaningfully accounted for. In Visionary's compilation of the historical drilling, gold was reported in the majority of composited intervals. Notable gold values include 0.69 g/t Au over 3.1 m in K-42 (with 2.50% Cu and 6.38% Zn), 0.69 g/t Au over 1.6 m in K-9 (with 4.39% Cu and 21.6 g/t Ag), 0.56 g/t Au over 3.5 m in K-46 (with 2.19% Cu), and 0.46 g/t Au over 11.2 m in CK-1 (with 2.67% Cu and 3.36% Zn), the most recent hole, drilled in 2004.

Moving forward, the Company believes gold will be a key value driver at Kismet.

Drill Permit Application Submitted

Visionary has submitted an exploration permit application to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment and Resources for claims covering the Project. The application is for a 3-year term with diamond drilling, using winter-road access from the Hanson Lake Highway. Subject to permit approval, Visionary plans to begin drilling in the first quarter of 2027. The planned program consists of approximately 11,000 metres in 33 holes and is designed to:

confirm the historical results by twinning key high-grade holes, including K-52, K-35, K-11 and K-14;

the historical results by twinning key high-grade holes, including K-52, K-35, K-11 and K-14; infill and test near-surface mineralization in the upper part of Lenses A and B; and

mineralization in the upper part of Lenses A and B; and expand the Deposit down plunge of Lens A by testing the reinterpreted 2004 BHPEM conductor and the Lens C step-out.

The Company also plans to complete modern borehole EM surveys in the new holes to extend the search radius around each hole and to guide subsequent step-outs down plunge.

Rainbow Advanced Exploration Permit update: Visionary received exploration work permits for the Pine Bay Project from the Province of Manitoba in October 2026, valid through December 31, 2028 (see news release dated October 20, 2026). The Company's application for an AEP for the Rainbow deposit, submitted in March 2025 and supported by detailed engineering for ramp access and a proposed 10,000-tonne bulk sample (see news release dated March 20, 2025), continues to advance through the provincial review process. As is customary during the review of an AEP application, the Government of Manitoba has provided the Company with questions regarding the application, and the Company has provided its responses. The AEP is the precursor to an Environment Act Licence, which is required for construction and production. The AEP application remains under review.

Historical Information and Strategic Caution

The drill results, historical estimate and geological descriptions in this news release are historical. They are taken from assessment reports filed with the Government of Saskatchewan (files 63L10-0016, -0027, -0049, -0096, -0104, -0141 and -0148), the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMDI 0182, under which the Deposit is recorded as the Keputch deposit) and the Canadian Mines Handbook. Most of the work pre-dates NI 43-101, the quality control methods used by previous operators are unknown, and the results have not been verified by the Company beyond a review of the available historical reports and laboratory certificates. Historical intersections are not part of a current Mineral Resource estimate, and their true widths are unknown. Mineralization at the McIlvenna Bay mine and at the Callinan and 777 mines is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Kismet.

Historical estimate: The Kismet (historically referred to as Ramsay Deposit) historical estimate of 814,648 short tons grading 2.15% Cu, 1.77% Zn, 0.23 oz/ton Ag and 0.003 oz/ton Au to a depth of approximately 335 metres was reported in the Canadian Mines Handbook 1989-90 and is recorded in the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMDI 0182) and in federal and provincial mineral deposit compilations. Other historical estimates were reported between 1968 and 1989, including 800,000 short tons at 2.0% Cu and 1.8% Zn (1985) and 335,000 tonnes at 2.5% Cu and 2.0% Zn using a 1.5% Cu cut-off (1989). Visionary references the 814,648-ton estimate because it is the figure most widely cited in government records. The historical estimate does not use the mineral resource estimate categories under CIM Definition Standards. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the historical estimates are unknown, and their reliability has not been confirmed. Nevertheless, Visionary considers the historical estimate relevant as it represents a key target for future exploration. To verify the historical estimate, Visionary would need to validate the historical data, complete confirmation drilling with modern QA/QC and prepare a new estimate. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and Visionary is not treating it as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Kismet 2004 drill results cited are historical, and true widths are unknown.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Flight, P. Geo., a "qualified person" under NI 43-101. Mr. Flight is not independent under NI 43-101 as he is Vice President of Exploration for the Company. Historical information was reviewed against available geological reports and laboratory certificates filed with the government by previous operators. This review did not include independent verification of the underlying historical data.

About Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.

Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VCG) (OTCQB: VCGMF) is advancing its portfolio of base and precious metals rich deposits located in established Canadian mining jurisdictions. The focus of the portfolio is highlighted by the 100% owned Pt. Leamington Deposit in Newfoundland, located in one of the richest VMS and Gold Districts in Canada. The Company prepared a pit constrained Indicated Mineral Resource of 5.0 Mt grading 1.42% CuEq for 156.8 Mlb CuEq (145.7 koz gold, 60.0 Mlb copper, 153.5 Mlb zinc, 2.0 Moz silver, 1.5 Mlb lead), a pit constrained Inferred Mineral Resource of 13.7 Mt grading 1.27% CuEq for 384.8 Mlb CuEq (354.8 koz gold, 110.2 Mlb copper, 527.3 Mlb zinc, 6.2 Moz silver, 7.0 Mlb lead) and an out-of-pit Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.7 Mt grading 1.74% CuEq for 65.7 Mlb CuEq (65.4 koz gold, 13.3 Mlb copper, 102.9 Mlb zinc, 1.4 Moz Ag, 2.6 Mlb lead) (see news release dated October 25, 2021). Additionally, the Company is permitting the Rainbow deposit at its rich VMS Pine Bay Project located near existing infrastructure in the Flin Flon Mining District. The Company prepared an indicated mineral resource on the Rainbow deposit of 3.44 Mt grading 3.59% CuEq for 272.4 Mlb CuEq (238.3 Mlb Cu, 56.9 Mlb Zn, 37.6 koz Au, 692.8 koz Ag, 2.3 Mlb Pb), an inferred mineral resource on the Rainbow deposit of 1.28 Mt grading 2.95% CuEq containing 83.4 Mlb CuEq (72.1 Mlb Cu, 19.5 Mlb Zn, 11.1 koz Au, 222.2 koz Ag, 0.8 Mlb Pb) and an inferred mineral resource at the Pine Bay deposit of 1.0 Mt grading 2.62% Cu containing 58.1 Mlb Cu (see news release dated July 10, 2023). The Company is also advancing the 100% owned Kismet Copper-Zinc Project in the Saskatchewan portion of the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt as part of its hub-and-spoke strategy in the Flin Flon Mining District. Additionally, the portfolio includes the Nash Creek Project located in the VMS rich Bathurst Mining District of New Brunswick. A 2018 PEA generates a strong economic return with a pre-tax IRR of 34.1% (25.2% post-tax) and NPV8% of 128 million post-tax) at $1.25 Zinc (see news release dated May 14, 2018).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the reactivation of the Kismet Project, the Company's fast-track plan for Kismet and its timelines, the Company's hub-and-spoke strategy, the receipt and timing of the exploration permit for Kismet, the timing, scope and results of planned drilling, environmental baseline studies, metallurgical testwork and permitting at Kismet, the potential for the Kismet Deposit to extend at depth or to be expanded, the potential contribution of gold and silver to the value of the Deposit, the potential to establish a Mineral Resource at Kismet, the advancement of the Rainbow deposit, the receipt and timing of the Advanced Exploration Permit for Rainbow, ADEX approvals for Kismet, an Environment Act Licence and other permits and approvals, the potential use of the Hudson Bay Railway and the Port of Churchill, the advancement of the Port of Churchill Plus strategy and related infrastructure, the availability of processing infrastructure and future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the timing and outcome of permitting and consultation, the accuracy of historical data and of the Company's interpretation of historical geophysical data, results of exploration activities, metallurgical testwork and any future technical and economic studies, the availability of financing and of processing and transportation infrastructure, decisions of governments and third parties, metal prices, the ability to implement and complete work programs, the timing and amount of expenditures, and general market and economic conditions. The reader is cautioned that historical exploration results, historical estimates and conceptual targets discussed herein are not indicative of the presence of an economic mineral deposit. Except as required under applicable securities laws, Visionary does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

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