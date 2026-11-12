Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.
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Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.: Reactivating Its Kismet Copper-Zinc Deposit in Saskatchewan
Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VCG) (OTCQB: VCGMF) (the "Company" or "Visionary") reviewed its reactivation of the 100%-owned Kismet copper-zinc deposit in east-central Saskatchewan, including the deposit's last drilling program in 2004, its location about 12.5 kilometres from Eldorado Gold's McIlvenna Bay mine, and pending exploration permit applications with the Province of Saskatchewan.
The article examines Kismet's position within Visionary's three-province copper portfolio, alongside the Rainbow deposit in Manitoba and the Point Leamington deposit in Newfoundland, against the backdrop of elevated copper prices and declining ore grades at deposits worldwide.
To read the full article, please visit Kitco at: https://www.kitco.com/opinion/investment-trends/2026-11-10/visionary-wakes-dormant-copper-deposit-race-high-grade-copper
About Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.
Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VCG) (OTCQB: VCGMF) is advancing a portfolio of copper, gold and critical mineral deposits in established Canadian mining districts. Its projects include the 100%-owned Point Leamington deposit in Newfoundland, the high-grade Rainbow deposit at the Pine Bay project in Manitoba's Flin Flon Mining District, the Kismet copper-zinc deposit in Saskatchewan and the Nash Creek project in New Brunswick.
Learn more at visionarycoppergold.com
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Contact:
Max Porterfield, President and CEO
604-605-0885
info@visionarycoppergold.com
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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323606