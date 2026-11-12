Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.



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Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.: Reactivating Its Kismet Copper-Zinc Deposit in Saskatchewan

Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VCG) (OTCQB: VCGMF) (the "Company" or "Visionary") reviewed its reactivation of the 100%-owned Kismet copper-zinc deposit in east-central Saskatchewan, including the deposit's last drilling program in 2004, its location about 12.5 kilometres from Eldorado Gold's McIlvenna Bay mine, and pending exploration permit applications with the Province of Saskatchewan.

The article examines Kismet's position within Visionary's three-province copper portfolio, alongside the Rainbow deposit in Manitoba and the Point Leamington deposit in Newfoundland, against the backdrop of elevated copper prices and declining ore grades at deposits worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323606