Integration enables enterprise customers to leverage RESAAS's unique real estate data within their own secure Google Cloud AI environments and query it with Gemini

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCID: RSASF) ("RESAAS" or "the Company"), a leading provider of real estate technology solutions, is pleased to announce an integration with Google Cloud, enabling enterprise customers to connect RESAAS's proprietary real estate data with Google's Gemini family of artificial intelligence (AI) models.

A number of RESAAS's existing and upcoming enterprise customers use Google Cloud within their technology infrastructure. The integration allows these organizations to bring RESAAS data directly into their own Google Cloud environments, where users can query, analyze and generate insights from it with Gemini models in BigQuery and through Google's Vertex AI platform.

Access is managed within each customer's existing cloud security, permissions and data governance framework, while RESAAS manages what is delivered and keeps it current and accurate.

The integration expands RESAAS's growing enterprise technology ecosystem, which includes active integrations and partnerships with SAP (ETR: SAP), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Databricks and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Fabric. Google Cloud (NASDAQ: GOOG) is one of several routes through which RESAAS delivers data to enterprise customers, whichever cloud environment they use. It also marks an important milestone in the Company's AI strategy: RESAAS's first integration making its data available to a frontier large language model (LLM) and a step toward making RESAAS data directly usable by AI agents.

"Enterprise AI is only as valuable as the quality information it can trust and access," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "Many of our enterprise customers have standardized on Google Cloud and are building with Gemini. Meeting them there was a natural step: they can now use RESAAS data with Gemini inside the environment they already trust, without moving data or changing how they work."

RESAAS will continue to expand its integrations across leading enterprise cloud, data and AI platforms, positioning its proprietary real estate data to serve the evolving technology requirements of global real estate organizations.

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About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS Services Inc. is a technology company focused on modernizing collaboration, payments, and data exchange across the global real estate industry. The Company's enterprise platform connects real estate organizations, brokerages, agents, research teams, and institutional participants through technology that facilitate trusted communication, movement of funds, and secure exchange of industry data.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

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