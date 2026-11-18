Expansion introduces a new institutional customer segment and additional revenue opportunity for RESAAS CODE

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCID: RSASF) ("RESAAS" or "the Company"), a leading provider of real estate technology solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Commercial Data Exchange (RESAAS CODE) to include Real Estate Investment Trusts ("REITs") as a new customer segment.

This expansion signifies an important evolution of the RESAAS CODE platform, extending its addressable customer base beyond commercial real estate brokerages and institutional landlords to include REITs. These represent a significant institutional ownership and investment segment of the global real estate market.

REITs manage substantial portfolios of income-producing real estate across multiple asset classes and geographic markets. Through RESAAS CODE, REITs participate in the exchange of commercial real estate data, connecting portfolio information and property availability with the broader commercial real estate ecosystem.

A New Institutional Customer Segment and Revenue Opportunity

The addition of REITs establishes a new Customer Category within RESAAS CODE, creating additional revenue channels.

Importantly, this expansion builds upon the existing RESAAS CODE platform, rather than requiring the development of an entirely separate product. The Company's strategy has established a scalable data exchange infrastructure that serves multiple participants across the commercial real estate ecosystem, with each additional Customer Category creating opportunities to expand platform adoption and commercial relationships.

Building on Canadian Market Adoption, with Global Expansion Ahead

The expansion into REITs follows the rollout of RESAAS CODE across major Canadian commercial real estate markets, including Toronto and Vancouver, with participation and engagement from established institutional real estate organizations.

Having established the platform's initial commercial footprint in Canada, RESAAS is expanding both the range of institutional participants and the geographic reach of the data exchange. The global nature of REITs, many of which operate diversified portfolios across multiple countries, presents a natural opportunity to extend RESAAS CODE into additional international markets.

"The addition of REITs is a significant next step in the evolution of our Commercial Data Exchange," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "RESAAS is expanding the data platform beyond its initial customer base to address the needs of another major institutional participant in the commercial real estate industry. An additional revenue channel has been developed for RESAAS in addition to reinforcing our broader strategy of building a global commercial real estate data exchange."

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About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS Services Inc. is a technology company focused on modernizing collaboration, payments, and data exchange across the global real estate industry. The Company's enterprise platform connects real estate organizations, brokerages, agents, research teams, and institutional participants through technology that facilitate trusted communication, movement of funds, and secure exchange of industry data.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

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