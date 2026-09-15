Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCID: RSASF) ("RESAAS" or "the Company"), a technology company providing data, transaction and payment solutions to the global real estate industry, today announced that it has been invited to present on "Beyond the Ticker," a live investor event hosted by Bruce Campbell, Portfolio Manager at StoneCastle Investment Management.

Bruce Campbell is a widely-recognized Canadian Portfolio Manager and prolific investor who regularly provides market and investment commentary to financial media, including BNN Bloomberg. Through StoneCastle Investment Management, Mr. Campbell has developed a reputation for identifying emerging growth companies and investment opportunities across the technology and small-cap sectors.

The "Beyond the Ticker" event comes at an important stage in RESAAS's growth. RESAAS has demonstrated consecutive quarters of profitability, delivered significant year-over-year revenue growth, and is continually expanding its enterprise customer base.

"RESAAS has built a global data platform trusted by enterprise customers, enabling the Company to share recent success metrics and upcoming growth catalysts with our growing investor audience," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "Bruce Campbell has established an iconic position in the Canadian micro-and-small-cap sector, and is renowned for uncovering companies as they enter their growth phase. Timing is perfect to participate in "Beyond the Ticker", enabling RESAAS to share its recent successes and investment thesis directly with StoneCastle's audience through a live format."

The live event will provide investors with an opportunity to hear directly from RESAAS management and gain further insight into the Company's strategy, recent operating performance and further upcoming scaling catalysts.

Event Details

Event: Beyond the Ticker

Host: Bruce Campbell, Portfolio Manager, StoneCastle Investment Management

Format: Live Investor Event

Date: September 15, 2026

Time: 4.30pm Eastern Standard Time

Registration: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2869887434420210269

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About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology company building infrastructure for the modern real estate industry. RESAAS provides enterprise software, commercial real estate data exchange and payment solutions that enable real estate organizations to securely connect, exchange data and transact.

The Company's platform is used by leading real estate organizations as a trusted infrastructure layer for the industry's increasingly data-driven economy.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from expectations and projections.

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