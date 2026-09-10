Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCID: RSASF) ("RESAAS" or "the Company"), a technology company providing data, transaction and payment solutions to the global real estate industry, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference in Vancouver on September 29, 2026.

The investor conference will be hosted by Smallcap Discoveries founders Trevor Treweeke and Paul Andreola, prominent investors in the Canadian micro-cap market. The invitation provides RESAAS with an opportunity to present its business, growth strategy and investment thesis directly to the Smallcap Discoveries investor community.

The event will provide RESAAS with an opportunity to increase its visibility among retail and institutional investors interested in Canadian small- and micro-cap companies.

The timing of the invitation is particularly significant. RESAAS achieved profitability in 2025 while delivering significant year-over-year revenue growth, marking a fundamental transition in the business.

"We welcome the opportunity to share our progress directly with Smallcap Discoveries investors, many of whom are seeking the kind of investment opportunities that RESAAS's growth stage provides," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "RESAAS has reached an important inflection point of revenue growth, consistent profitability and enterprise adoption. We believe the opportunity to tell that story directly to sophisticated micro-cap investors comes at exactly the right time."

RESAAS serves an expanding base of institutional and enterprise customers with its commercial real estate data exchange, referral technology and payment infrastructure.

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About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology company building infrastructure for the modern real estate industry. RESAAS provides enterprise software, commercial real estate data exchange and payment solutions that enable real estate organizations to securely connect, exchange data and transact.

The Company's platform is used by leading real estate organizations as a trusted infrastructure layer for the industry's increasingly data-driven economy.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from expectations and projections.

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