Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCID: RSASF) ("RESAAS" or "the Company"), a technology company providing data, transaction and payment solutions to the global real estate industry, today announced that it has been invited to present at an investor event hosted by Rivemont MicroCap Fund in Montreal on September 9, 2026.

The event will be hosted by Mathieu Martin, Portfolio Manager of Rivemont MicroCap Fund and a prominent investor in the Canadian micro-cap market. The invitation provides RESAAS with an opportunity to present its business, growth strategy and investment thesis directly to Rivemont's investor community.

A High-Pedigree Micro-Cap Investor Audience

Rivemont MicroCap Fund's investor events provide selected public companies with an opportunity to present their businesses directly to members of the Montreal investment community. RESAAS will present its business, recent developments and growth strategy and participate in discussions with attendees.

The event provides RESAAS with an opportunity to increase its visibility among retail and institutional investors interested in Canadian small- and micro-cap companies.

RESAAS at an Inflection Point

The timing of the invitation is particularly significant for RESAAS. After years of diligent investment in its technology and data, the Company achieved profitability in 2025 while delivering significant year-over-year revenue growth, marking a fundamental transition in the business.

"We welcome the opportunity to share our progress directly with Rivemont's engaged community of Canadian micro-cap investors," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "RESAAS has reached an important scaling point, graduating from a period of substantial technology investment into a new phase of revenue growth, enterprise adoption and profitability. We believe the opportunity to tell that story directly to sophisticated micro-cap investors comes at exactly the right time."

RESAAS has continued to build momentum across its enterprise technology offerings, including its commercial real estate data exchange, referral technology and payment infrastructure. RESAAS now serves an expanding base of institutional and enterprise customers and is increasingly positioned to monetize the unique real estate data flowing through its platform.

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About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology company building infrastructure for the modern real estate industry. RESAAS provides enterprise software, commercial real estate data exchange and payment solutions that enable real estate organizations to securely connect, exchange data and transact.

The Company's platform is used by leading real estate organizations as a trusted infrastructure layer for the industry's increasingly data-driven economy.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from expectations and projections.

The invitation to present at the event does not constitute an investment recommendation or endorsement by Rivemont MicroCap Fund, and Rivemont MicroCap Fund is not currently a shareholder of RESAAS. Rivemont MicroCap Fund may buy or sell RESAAS shares at any time without prior notice.

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Source: RESAAS Services Inc.