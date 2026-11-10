

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Limited (BS6.SI), a shipbuilder, said on Tuesday that the orders registered in the year-to-date period have exceeded its expectations for the full year.



As of October 31, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding bagged orders of $6.98 billion against its annual expectation of $4.50 billion. In the year-to-date period, the company delivered 47 vessels of the 58 scheduled vessels for fiscal 2026.



Ren Letian, CEO of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, said: 'We have made strong progress in securing new orders this year. As at 31 October 2026, the Group has secured 87 vessels worth US$6.98 billion, surpassing our full-year order win target of US$4.5 billion by 55%. This was underpinned by contracts for ultra-large LNG dual-fuel containerships and large bulk carriers.'



The company has an outstanding order book for 285 vessels with a contract value of $26.3 billion as of October 31.



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