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GA

WKN: A0CACX | ISIN: KYG3777B1032 | Ticker-Symbol: GRU
Tradegate
10.11.26 | 15:29
1,619 Euro
-1,24 % -0,020
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GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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1,6181,63615:43
1,6201,63415:43
PR Newswire
10.11.2026 14:54 Uhr
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Geely Farizon Launches 2027 Model Year SV in Germany, Bringing Integrated Passenger and Commercial Vehicle Services to Local Customers

Geely Farizon Launches 2027 Model Year SV in Germany, Bringing Integrated Passenger and Commercial Vehicle Services to Local Customers

KÖNIGSWINTER, Germany, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geely Farizon has launched the Farizon SV Model Year 2027 in Germany, alongside the opening of a new Müller dealership in Königswinter. The launch marks a further step in Farizon's German market development, combining an updated electric commercial vehicle offering with an integrated retail and service experience that brings Geely's passenger and commercial vehicle businesses together.

The event brought together local customers and business partners to explore Geely Farizon's commercial vehicle lineup. Vehicles on display included the SV cargo conversion, SV minibus, V7E cargo conversion, and V7E cargo model. Test drives of both the SV and V7E gave attendees the opportunity to experience the vehicles firsthand and explore their suitability for different business applications.

The SV Model Year 2027 builds on four key strengths: load capacity, operational efficiency, safety, and driving comfort. It features a next-generation CATL battery with fast-charging capability, helping customers reduce charging downtime. A new all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant further expands its capabilities, providing enhanced traction on wet roads, inclines, and unpaved surfaces. These updates give businesses greater flexibility across different operating conditions.

A key part of the launch is the newly opened Müller dealership, which brings together Geely's passenger and commercial vehicle businesses in Germany. By combining resources and expertise from both segments, the dealership provides local customers with access to vehicle demonstrations, test drives, maintenance, after-sales support, and spare parts services. This integrated approach offers businesses a convenient point of contact for vehicle selection and ongoing ownership support.

Geely Farizon is also strengthening parts availability across Europe. Its European Spare Parts Center in Gaggenau, Germany, began operations in April 2026 and works in coordination with Geely's global spare parts distribution center in Ningbo, China. The dual-warehouse network supports parts supply for maintenance and repairs, helping customers keep vehicles on the road and businesses running.

Since entering Germany in April 2026, Geely Farizon has continued to expand its local presence. The Farizon SV Model Year 2027 has also been introduced in France, Finland, and Norway, with further launches planned across Europe.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geely-farizon-launches-2027-model-year-sv-in-germany-bringing-integrated-passenger-and-commercial-vehicle-services-to-local-customers-302934982.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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