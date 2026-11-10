The Onera hPSGsolution meets the VitalAire homecare therapy network, giving physicians a faster path from diagnosis to treatment while patients retain full freedom to choose their homecare provider

Onera Health, a leader in transforming sleep medicine, and VitalAire, the German homecare subsidiary of Air Liquide Healthcare, announced a collaboration to connect gold standard home-based sleep polysomnography diagnostics with sleep apnea therapy for patients across Germany.

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Ruben de Francisco (left), Founder and CEO of Onera Health, with Boyd Papprott (right), Director of Sales, Marketing Product Management, Respiratory, at VitalAire Germany, at the DGSM 2026 conference in Wiesbaden.

Access to in-lab polysomnography in Germany is limited, forcing patients to often wait a long time for a diagnosis. This collaboration lets physicians order a home PSG online for privately insured patients that is then performed by the patient in their own bed, and where therapy is indicated patients are directly connected to an experienced homecare provider, thereby shortening the time between diagnosis and treatment. Patients keep their right to choose their own medical aids provider at every step.

The process is designed for clinical precision and ease of use. Once the physician places an order online, Onera ships the Onera hPSG patch-based sleep test directly to the patient's home. The patient then applies the sensors and sleeps in their own bed while capturing a gold-standard PSG data set. Onera then delivers a scored report to the physician, typically within 14 days of the order.

Following a confirmed diagnosis, the treating physician determines the appropriate treatment path. Where therapy is prescribed, VitalAire seamlessly coordinates the rapid initiation of home respiratory care while fully respecting each patient's free choice of provider supported by its regional AtemCenter network, specialized home visits, and digital telemonitoring.

"Polysomnography, the gold standard sleep test, only benefits patients if a diagnosis leads to timely treatment. Working with VitalAire lets physicians in Germany offer full polysomnography at home and gives patients who need therapy the option of a defined, convenient route to an experienced homecare provider," says Ruben de Francisco, Founder CEO, Onera Health.

"Too many patients lose valuable time between diagnosis and therapy, risking serious long-term health complications. At VitalAire and Air Liquide Healthcare, our commitment to value-based care focuses on maximizing patient outcomes while optimizing costs for the healthcare system. By bridging home diagnostics and seamless therapy initiation while always respecting the patient's full freedom to choose their provider we can meaningfully improve quality of life from day one," says Boyd Papprott, Director Sales, Marketing Product Management, VitalAire Germany GmbH.

About Onera Health

Onera Health is leading the way in transforming sleep medicine by delivering the gold standard of sleep testing, polysomnography (PSG), directly to where the patient sleeps comfortably, in their own home.

The Onera hPSG solution is expanding access to comprehensive sleep diagnostics for millions of people who remain undiagnosed or undertreated by breaking down long-standing barriers such as limited lab capacity, geographic access, and operational complexity. Through its integrated diagnostic technology, clinical services, and digital platform, Onera hPSG empowers clinicians with comprehensive, actionable insights while helping healthcare systems deliver more efficient, scalable care.

With commercial operations in the United States and Europe, Onera Health is at the forefront of advancing global sleep health and transforming how sleep disorders are detected, identified, and managed. For more information, visit Onera Health

About VitalAire

VitalAire GmbH, part of the Air Liquide Healthcare group, is one of Germany's leading home healthcare providers with over 25 years of experience. Specializing in respiratory therapy, sleep medicine, and ventilation, VitalAire supports more than 250,000 patients nationwide. Through its extensive network of specialized clinicians, regional AtemCenter locations, and modern digital telemonitoring solutions, VitalAire delivers comprehensive care concepts, bridging the gap between clinical diagnostics and long-term, patient-centered therapy at home. For more information, visit Vital Aire.

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Contacts:

For additional information or media inquiries, please contact:

Swea Ann Hagenhoff

Sr. Branding and Communications Specialist

Onera Health

media@onerahealth.com

VitalAire Germany

Hanne Ekrutt

kommunikation@vitalaire.de