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WKN: 851995 | ISIN: US7134481081 | Ticker-Symbol: PEP
Tradegate
10.11.26 | 15:39
126,70 Euro
+0,21 % +0,26
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
USA 100
USA 500
USA Tech 100
1-Jahres-Chart
PEPSICO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEPSICO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
126,46126,8215:43
126,58126,7015:43
PR Newswire
10.11.2026 15:00 Uhr
95 Leser
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New York Stock Exchange: Poppi Founders Launch Hydration Brand jetty: NYSE Content Update

Poppi Founders Launch Hydration Brand jetty: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 10th

  • Stephen + Allison Ellsworth aiming to disrupt $13 billion industry
    • jetty is an electrolyte drink with five flavors in bottles and powders.
    • The Ellsworths sold Poppi for $1.95 billion in May 2025.
    • Stephen Ellsworth to join NYSE Live to discuss the appeal of jetty
  • Boomi acquires Elementary Data to bring trusted data to the AI era
    • CEO Steve Lucas will join NYSE Live to discuss how the acquisition reflects the growing demand for enterprise AI.
    • Boomi research shows that AI adoption is outpacing trust, resulting in an 'AI Agent Trust Gap.'
  • The S&P 500 looks to build off its best day since April 8
    • The Global X NYSE 100 ETF, which tracks innovative companies, began the week with gains of nearly 3.5%.
    • The October CPI report was expected to show that headline inflation rose by 0.3% month-over-month.

Opening Bell
The Bob Woodruff Foundation celebrates 20 years of supporting veterans and military families

Closing Bell
Stepan (NYSE: SCL) celebrates 30 years of being listed on the NYSE

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/poppi-founders-launch-hydration-brand-jetty-nyse-content-update-302934985.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.