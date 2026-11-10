New York Stock Exchange: Poppi Founders Launch Hydration Brand jetty: NYSE Content Update

Poppi Founders Launch Hydration Brand jetty: NYSE Content Update
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 10th
- Stephen + Allison Ellsworth aiming to disrupt $13 billion industry
- jetty is an electrolyte drink with five flavors in bottles and powders.
- The Ellsworths sold Poppi for $1.95 billion in May 2025.
- Stephen Ellsworth to join NYSE Live to discuss the appeal of jetty
- Boomi acquires Elementary Data to bring trusted data to the AI era
- CEO Steve Lucas will join NYSE Live to discuss how the acquisition reflects the growing demand for enterprise AI.
- Boomi research shows that AI adoption is outpacing trust, resulting in an 'AI Agent Trust Gap.'
- The S&P 500 looks to build off its best day since April 8
- The Global X NYSE 100 ETF, which tracks innovative companies, began the week with gains of nearly 3.5%.
- The October CPI report was expected to show that headline inflation rose by 0.3% month-over-month.
Opening Bell
The Bob Woodruff Foundation celebrates 20 years of supporting veterans and military families
Closing Bell
Stepan (NYSE: SCL) celebrates 30 years of being listed on the NYSE
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