Ottawa HVAC Company Harry's Home Comfort Shares Four Steps Homeowners Should Take Before Canada's New $10,000 Heat Pump Rebate Opens

With most heating systems replaced only after they fail, Harry's Home Comfort urges homeowners to plan now and get pre-approved before buying equipment.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Canada's new National Heat Pump Rebate won't open until early 2027, but Ottawa-based Harry's Home Comfort says the best time to prepare is before a furnace fails in the middle of winter.

According to the federal government, about 80% of heating system replacements happen when a system breaks without warning. Harry's Home Comfort is urging homeowners to learn how the rebate works now, so a cold-weather emergency doesn't force a rushed decision.

Announced on October 8, the National Heat Pump Rebate is a $2 billion, eight-year federal program expected to help up to 820,000 homeowners install cold-climate air-source heat pumps. Households below the median income can receive up to $10,000, while other eligible homeowners can receive $2,000. Applications will be made through an online portal, with no energy audit required before or after installation.

"Most people don't shop for a new heating system. They replace one when it stops working, often on the coldest night of the year," said Ross Palfrey, Founder and CEO of Harry's Home Comfort. "This rebate is a real opportunity, but only if homeowners know the rules before they need a new system. A few minutes of planning now could be worth up to $10,000 later."

One detail homeowners should not miss: the program is based on pre-approval. Homeowners apply with details of the heat pump they plan to buy, receive approval within 24 hours, and then submit receipts after installation. Equipment purchased before approval may not qualify.

Four steps to take before the rebate opens

Harry's Home Comfort recommends that homeowners:

Sign up for official updates. The Government of Canada has a sign-up page for launch dates, eligibility details and application instructions. Know how your home is heated today. The federal announcement focused on homes heated by oil, propane and electric baseboards. Details for homes heated by natural gas, the most common fuel in Ottawa, have not been confirmed yet. Get pre-approved before buying. Wait for program approval before purchasing equipment or booking an installation. Choose the right model, not just an eligible one. Heat pumps must appear on the federal Eligible Products List, which includes more than 100,000 options. The right choice also depends on the home's size, insulation and existing ductwork.

"In a city like Ottawa, a heat pump has to perform at minus 25 degrees, not just on a mild day," Palfrey added. "A properly sized system is what delivers the savings people expect. The rebate helps with the upfront cost, but the long-term payoff comes from the installation."

Homeowners may also qualify for provincial, municipal or utility incentives. How these programs combine with the federal rebate will depend on final program rules. To help homeowners see what is available in their area, Harry's Home Comfort offers a free Home Rebate Finder that lists federal, provincial, municipal and utility programs based on location and planned upgrades.

Homeowners should confirm current program terms directly with the Government of Canada before purchasing equipment or starting work.

About Harry's Home Comfort

Harry's Home Comfort is an Ottawa-based home comfort company serving homeowners across Ontario. Its services include heat pumps, furnace installation and repair, air conditioning, water heating, attic insulation, windows and doors, and solar installation. The company helps homeowners improve indoor comfort and energy efficiency with systems suited to Canada's climate. For more information, visit harryshome.ca .

Media contact

Ross Harold Palfrey

Founder and CEO, Harry's Home Comfort

ross@harryshome.ca

SOURCE: Harry's Home Comfort

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ottawa-hvac-company-harrys-home-comfort-shares-four-steps-homeow-1248850