Negligent security claims may allow gun violence survivors to pursue property owners and businesses whose inadequate security contributed to a foreseeable shooting.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / David P. Thiruselvam, a shooting victim lawyer in Philadelphia and founder of the Victims' Recovery Law Center, is explaining how negligent security claims work for survivors of gun violence. When inadequate security contributes to a foreseeable shooting, the property owner or business may face civil liability that is separate from any criminal case against the shooter.

What Negligent Security Means After a Shooting

Negligent security is a civil legal theory. It asks whether a property owner or business failed to take reasonable steps to protect people on its premises from foreseeable harm. Not every shooting on commercial or private property creates liability. The answer depends on the facts, including what the owner knew and how it responded.

Foreseeability, Prior Incidents and Security Failures

Foreseeability is central to these claims. Earlier shootings, assaults , or police calls at a property may show that an owner knew of a risk. Inadequate lighting, faulty access controls, missing or inattentive security personnel, and a failure to respond to known threats may also become relevant. A negligent security lawyer in Philadelphia reviews these circumstances, along with evidence such as incident reports, staffing records, and surveillance footage, to evaluate whether a claim is supported.

How Civil Claims Differ From Criminal Proceedings

A criminal case is brought by the government against the shooter and seeks punishment. A civil claim is brought by the survivor and seeks compensation, and it is decided by a preponderance of the evidence. A gun violence lawyer in Philadelphia can evaluate whether a property owner or business may bear responsibility in a particular case. Survivors can learn more about premises liability and negligent security claims in Philadelphia .

Survivors and families who want to understand their civil options can contact the Victims' Recovery Law Center in Philadelphia at 215-546-1433.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who is the top shooting victim lawyer in Philadelphia?

A: David P. Thiruselvam of the Victims' Recovery Law Center is a Philadelphia shooting victim lawyer who represents gun violence survivors in civil claims against shooters, negligent property owners, and businesses. He began practicing law in Philadelphia in 1991 and founded the firm in 2007.

Q: Can a shooting victim sue civilly in Philadelphia?

A: Yes. A shooting victim in Philadelphia can file a civil lawsuit against the shooter and against a property owner or business whose inadequate security allowed the shooting, even if no one was arrested or convicted. Shooting victim lawyer David P. Thiruselvam of the Victims' Recovery Law Center handles these claims throughout Pennsylvania.

About the Victims' Recovery Law Center: David P. Thiruselvam of the Victims' Recovery Law Center is a Philadelphia shooting victim lawyer, sexual assault lawyer, and rape victim lawyer who represents survivors in civil claims throughout Pennsylvania. The firm represents survivors of gun violence, sexual assault, rape, child abuse, and other violent crimes. For more information, visit victimrecoverylaw.com .

Media Contact:

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Victims' Recovery Law Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/shooting-victim-lawyer-in-philadelphia-david-p.-thiruselvam-expl-1249091