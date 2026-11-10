Integrous Communications: The Integrous Companies Announces Launch of Growth Advisory to Further Support Founders and Investors

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / The Integrous Companies today announced the launch of Integrous Growth Advisors (IGA), an advisory firm built to help companies overcome the growth challenges that stall progress after capital events. IGA joins Integrous Capital Partners (ICP) and Integrous Communications (IC) as the newest Integrous Company.

Since 2015, ICP and IC have helped companies navigate their capital journey, organize for growth, and communicate with investors. In conversations with hundreds of investors and founders, a consistent theme emerged: even when capital and effective communications are in place, companies often hit a critical gap that falls outside what those Integrous firms were built to address. IGA was created to close that gap.

IGA delivers ongoing, tailored advisory and execution built to address each client company's needs. This support helps companies develop and sharpen strategic marketing and positioning, define their competitive advantage, refine their roadmap and brand, and stand apart from competitors. The firm helps companies innovate and deliver new products and technologies to market, including AI, IoT, and SaaS platforms; build solution and partner ecosystems; and lead partnership and M&A strategy. For founder-led companies, IGA builds repeatable processes and revenue operations that turn growth into profitable revenue, and its advisors can step in as fractional executives when hands-on leadership is needed.

"The IGA team has more than 100 combined years of experience helping clients build, run, and refine their businesses," said Benjamin Jacobson III, co-founder of the Integrous Companies and founder of Integrous Growth Advisors. "Along the way, our team members have created more than $10 billion in value for their clients and have designed and executed projects with more than $3 billion in direct sales impact. Wherever a company's growth stalls, we match it with the right advisor and the right kind of engagement. We are excited to bring our experience to bear for new and existing engagements in the years ahead."

IGA brings the same expertise, dedication, and "roll-up-sleeves" approach, grounded with the integrity for which the Integrous name has stood since 2015.

IGA is now expanding engagements with founders and collaborating with investors seeking to unlock value in their portfolio and operating companies.

About The Integrous Companies

Founded in 2015, The Integrous Companies provide advisory services to assist businesses in their capitalization journey, organizational growth, and communication with investors and customers. The group includes Integrous Capital Partners, Integrous Communications, and Integrous Growth Advisors. Learn more at integcom.us.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements about IGA's plans and expected ability to create client value, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. It is for informational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security, nor investment advice, nor does it constitute an endorsement or recommendation of any investment opportunity.; IGA provides business advisory services only. Experience and results figures reflect team members' combined careers, including work for prior employers, and do not guarantee future outcomes.

Media Contact

info@integcom.us

SOURCE: Integrous Communications

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-integrous-companies-announces-launch-of-growth-advisory-to-f-1249141