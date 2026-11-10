From Hype to Commercial Reality: ABI Research Reveals 60 Technology Predictions for 2027, Including AI Data Center Consolidation and Robotics Growth

As technology moves from promise to practical application, ABI Research predicts 2027 will be less about what technology can do and more about what it can deliver.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / As Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, and next-generation connectivity reshape industries, the gap between technological ambition and commercial reality is becoming increasingly apparent. In its newly released whitepaper, 60 Technology Trends That Will-and Will Not-Shape 2027, global technology intelligence firm ABI Research identifies 60 predictions across nearly 30 technology areas, revealing where innovation will accelerate, where adoption will fall short of expectations, and what these developments mean for technology suppliers, enterprises, and investors.

Drawing on the expertise of its global analyst team, ABI Research examines the technologies and market forces that will define the coming year, from AI infrastructure and Physical AI to telecommunications, cybersecurity, industrial automation, and emerging consumer technologies. The findings point to a pivotal shift: 2027 will be less about what technology can do and more about what it can deliver.

"Technological progress creates opportunities, but realizing them requires reliable infrastructure, sound economics, and the ability to put innovation into practice," said Malik Saadi, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research. "The era of experimentation is closing. Capital is repricing, components are scarce, and regulatory deadlines will not move. Bets placed on hype in 2026 will be tested in 2027."

What Will-and Won't-Happen in 2027

Among the 60 predictions, ABI Research highlights several developments that illustrate the opportunities and challenges ahead:

AI Data Centers Face a Shakeout: The neocloud market will consolidate in 2027, with power-backed specialists best positioned to survive. Meanwhile, global data center electricity consumption is forecast to reach 940 Terawatt-Hours (TWh) by 2030, approximately 2.5 times 2025 levels.

The neocloud market will consolidate in 2027, with power-backed specialists best positioned to survive. Meanwhile, global data center electricity consumption is forecast to reach 940 Terawatt-Hours (TWh) by 2030, approximately 2.5 times 2025 levels. Robotics Gains Momentum, but General-Purpose Autonomy Remains Elusive: Cloud robotics orchestration will gain significant commercial momentum, helping enterprises coordinate robots and automation systems across vendors. However, robotics world action models will not reach commercial maturity in 2027.

Cloud robotics orchestration will gain significant commercial momentum, helping enterprises coordinate robots and automation systems across vendors. However, robotics world action models will not reach commercial maturity in 2027. 5G-Advanced Unlocks Premium Services, but AI-RAN Will Not Reach Mainstream Scale: Telecommunications operators will begin monetizing guaranteed network performance through premium service offerings, while AI-powered Radio Access Networks (RANs) will remain limited to selective deployments where measurable efficiency gains justify investment.

Telecommunications operators will begin monetizing guaranteed network performance through premium service offerings, while AI-powered Radio Access Networks (RANs) will remain limited to selective deployments where measurable efficiency gains justify investment. Enterprise AI Moves Closer to Where Business Happens: Edge AI will make reliable, secure connectivity mission-critical across factories, warehouses, ports, and other industrial environments. Meanwhile, OpenAI and Anthropic are expected to introduce dynamic model routing within their agent applications to optimize performance and costs.

Edge AI will make reliable, secure connectivity mission-critical across factories, warehouses, ports, and other industrial environments. Meanwhile, OpenAI and Anthropic are expected to introduce dynamic model routing within their agent applications to optimize performance and costs. Connected Vehicle Safety Accelerates, but Subscription Revenue Disappoints: Next-Generation eCall-enabled vehicle shipments in Europe are forecast to increase from approximately 1 million in 2026 to 5 million in 2027. However, Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) will not deliver the broad subscription revenue boom many automakers have anticipated.

Across the 60 predictions, a consistent theme emerges: successful innovation will depend increasingly on infrastructure readiness, economic viability, interoperability, and measurable business outcomes.

"The real test of these technologies lies in the end markets that adopt them," Saadi added. "Those who act now will shape their markets in 2027. Those who wait for certainty will be shaped by them."

The complimentary whitepaper, 60 Technology Trends That Will-and Will Not-Shape 2027, is available for download at https://abi.link/2027-predictions.

# # #

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research?????????????,?????????,???????????????????????,??????????????,??????????????????????????,??????????

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

For Media Inquiries

Jason Scheer

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com

SOURCE: ABI Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/from-hype-to-commercial-reality-abi-research-reveals-60-technolog-1249207