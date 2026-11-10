Envision Pharma Group appoints Leigh Anne Siino as Senior Vice President of Commercial, Two Labs and Riparian

Industry veteran with a track record of strong commercial results will oversee a team that partners with pharma and biotech companies to deliver commercialization, launch, and revenue management solutions

FAIRFIELD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Envision Pharma Group (Envision), a global, technology-enabled solutions partner to the life sciences industry, has appointed Leigh Anne Siino as Senior Vice President of Commercial, Two Labs and Riparian. Siino will lead a team providing best-in-class launch and revenue management services to the biopharma community.

Pharma and biotech companies across the industry seek suppliers who can support them from their earliest stages, often before they have built in-house commercial, market access, and revenue management capabilities. Two Labs provides commercialization services and consulting support as these companies prepare for and execute successful launches; Riparian offers consulting, managed services, and technology to manage and protect revenue as their therapies reach patients.

Together, Envision's Two Labs and Riparian businesses offer a single, connected solution spanning launch and beyond. Under Siino's leadership, clients will have a dedicated commercial partner who understands their stage of growth and can connect them with the full range of Envision's capabilities as their needs change.

Siino brings extensive industry and domain experience across biopharma commercialization, market intelligence, and revenue management, along with a track record of strong commercial results.

"Life sciences companies of all sizes need partners who can support them from the very start of their commercial journey," said Tom Langan, CEO, Envision Pharma Group. "Two Labs and Riparian offer solutions that are in high demand in this market. Leigh Anne combines deep domain expertise, a client-side perspective, and a proven record of driving commercial growth, making her the right leader to strengthen these partnerships and expand our presence in this important segment."

Jenn Lospinoso, President, Riparian, adds, "Our clients want a partner who understands the complexities of bringing therapies to market and has the expertise to turn commercialization strategy into meaningful results. Leigh Anne knows this market well, and her leadership will help life sciences companies realize the full benefits of Two Labs' and Riparian's integrated solutions."

Siino joins Envision from Spherix Global Insights, a specialized market intelligence firm serving the pharma and biotech sectors. As Chief Revenue Officer, she led commercial strategy and go-to-market expansion into new therapeutic areas and customer markets. Prior to that, she was Vice President, Sales, at IntegriChain, where she led sales strategy and execution across large, midsize, and emerging pharma and life sciences companies. Earlier in her career, she held roles at UCB and Merck.

"Pharma and biotech companies need partners who move at their pace and grow with them," said Siino. "Two Labs and Riparian together address critical needs from launch through revenue management, backed by Envision's deep expertise across the entire commercialization lifecycle. I'm excited to lead a team focused on helping these companies achieve commercial success and bring their therapies to patients."

Siino holds a Master of Science in Jurisprudence from Seton Hall University School of Law, with concentrations in intellectual property and in pharmaceutical and medical device law and compliance, and a BA in economics from Ramapo College of New Jersey. She is based in the Greater Philadelphia area.

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About Envision Pharma Group

Envision Pharma Group is a global, technology-enabled solutions partner to the life sciences industry. We unleash the power of combined intelligence - human expertise and technology - to advance how scientific innovation translates into improved patient outcomes. We unite scientific expertise, strategic insight, and AI-powered technology to help clients create, communicate, and demonstrate value, accelerating access to life-changing treatments. With more than 20 years of experience and trusted partnerships with 400+ biopharma companies, including all top 20 pharma, we deliver integrated solutions across the product lifecycle, from medical communications to commercialization and compliance, through flexible models that scale to client needs. Together, we combine human insight and technology to drive smarter decisions, measurable impact, and sustainable growth.

Learn more: www.envisionpharmagroup.com

For more information, contact:

Sophie Berger, Global Head, Marketing, Envision Pharma Group. Email: sophie.berger@envisionpharma.com

Brittany Bowen, Media Relations, Geben Communication. Email: brittanybowen@gebencommunication.com

SOURCE: Envision Pharma Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/envision-pharma-group-appoints-leigh-anne-siino-as-senior-vice-presid-1249226