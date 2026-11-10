American College of Education: Retired Army Officer Earns Two Degrees While Navigating Family Health Challenges

As Veterans Day approaches, Dominick Martin shares how returning to school helped him navigate his transition from military service while caring for his wife.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / After more than 30 years of military service, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dominick Martin was looking forward to a quieter chapter in his life. He and his wife planned to travel, spend time with family and enjoy the freedom of retirement. But approximately six months after leaving the military in 2022, his wife was diagnosed with cancer, changing their plans and placing Martin in a new role as her primary caregiver.

The transition also brought questions about his professional future. Despite decades of military leadership and operational experience, Martin found that translating his qualifications into civilian career opportunities presented challenges. Returning to school had never been part of his retirement plans, but he began exploring higher education as a way to prepare for new possibilities.

"The last thing on my mind was to go back to school," Martin recalled.

He eventually enrolled at American College of Education (ACE), an accredited, fully online college headquartered in Indianapolis. The college's structured coursework, affordability and online format appealed to him as he balanced his academic goals with caregiving responsibilities.

"This academic journey has allowed me to concentrate on the things I can change," Martin said. "For the things I can't, I've been able to invest my time in completing assignments and expanding my knowledge through education."

Martin earned his bachelor's degree at ACE in 2023 and later completed a master's degree in organizational leadership. As of September 2026, he was nearing completion of his doctorate and serving as an ACE graduate assistant, helping other students navigate their own academic journeys.

His education also influenced how he approached leadership. After decades in military environments where clear orders and quick decisions were essential, Martin explored transformational and servant leadership principles that reshaped how he communicated with and supported others, including his family.

"ACE changed who I was as a leader," Martin reflected.

Martin's experience highlights the importance of educational opportunities that accommodate the responsibilities military-connected students may face after the service.

"Veterans bring a wealth of experience, leadership and resilience to higher education, and they deserve opportunities that reflect the value of those experiences," said Dr. Jodi Feikema, interim ACE CEO and provost. "Dominick's journey reminds us that transition from military service looks different for everyone. By providing affordable, structured and flexible learning opportunities, we hope to create an environment that is conducive to veterans, their families and the responsibilities of everyday life."

ACE supports military-connected students through online degree programs and its Military Support Grant, which provides a 5% tuition reduction to eligible active-duty, retired, and veteran service members and their spouses. Select programs may require student teaching, an internship or practicum.

Now, as he approaches the final stages of his doctoral studies, Martin continues to find new ways to apply the discipline and leadership skills developed during his military career. By September 2026, he also shared that his wife was doing well.

"Discovering the college was crucial to my transition, revealing that there is life beyond the uniform," Martin said.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is committed to social responsibility as an Impact Institution, where operations are guided by purpose and designed to create real-world impact.

Media Contact

Darci Hansell, VP Integrated Marketing

800-280-0307

press@ace.edu

SOURCE: American College of Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/retired-army-officer-earns-two-degrees-while-navigating-family-health-challenges-1246334