Remergify, Inc.: Remergify Opens Waitlist for AI Allowance, a Plain-English Way to Let AI Assistants Shop Within Limits You Set

AIAllowance.app lets people give ChatGPT, Claude and other AI assistants a spending allowance, with card-network-enforced limits, a text for every purchase and a one-tap off switch.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Remergify, a technology holding company that builds and owns a portfolio of software ventures, today opened the waitlist for AI Allowance ( AIAllowance.app ), a consumer service that lets people give their AI assistant a spending allowance.

Users decide how much their AI can spend, how often and where. When the AI makes a purchase, it pays with a one-time card number for that purchase alone, never the user's real card. People who join the waitlist will be invited to a limited beta in small groups.

AI assistants can now research products, compare prices and build a shopping list. Handing one a credit card is a step most people are not ready to take. AI Allowance works the way a parent's allowance does: a set amount, approved places to spend it, and a heads-up every time money moves.

How it works

Connect a card once. Link a Visa or Mastercard. The AI never sees the full card number. Set an allowance. Choose an amount, how often it resets and which kinds of stores are allowed. Shop the way you already do. Ask your AI to buy something. It receives a one-time card for that single purchase, within your limit.

The limits are enforced by the card network, not by the AI, so an assistant cannot talk its way past them. Every purchase triggers an alert, an optional "Ask me first" setting holds purchases for approval, and one tap pauses everything.

AI Allowance is built to work with whichever assistant people already use, including ChatGPT, Claude and other AI assistants that connect to the service.

"Most people aren't afraid of AI shopping for them. They're afraid of AI shopping without them," said Stuart Fine, Founder and CEO of Remergify. "AI Allowance puts plain-English rules around it: this much, these stores, tell me every time. If you can set an allowance for your kid, you can set one for your AI."

Pricing and availability

AI Allowance will launch with two plans. The Free plan costs $0 and includes one AI, one allowance and email alerts. The Personal plan costs $4.99 per month or $39 per year and adds unlimited AIs and allowances, text alerts and "Ask me first" approvals.

The waitlist is open now at AIAllowance.app . Remergify will open the beta to small groups and email each person when their spot is ready.

About AI Allowance

AI Allowance ( AIAllowance.app ) lets people give their AI assistant a spending allowance. Users set the amount, the schedule and the approved stores. Their AI pays with one-time card numbers, never their real card, and they get an alert for every purchase. AI Allowance is a Remergify company.

About Remergify

Remergify ( remergify.com ) is a technology holding company that develops and owns a portfolio of software ventures. The company operates from Newton, New Jersey, and Miami, Florida.

Media Contact

Stuart Fine Founder and CEO, Remergify stuart@remergify.com

ChatGPT is a trademark of OpenAI. Claude is a trademark of Anthropic. Visa and Mastercard are trademarks of their respective owners. Remergify and AI Allowance are not affiliated with or endorsed by these companies.

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/remergify-opens-waitlist-for-ai-allowance-a-plain-english-way-to-let-ai-assist-1249334