Antea Group UK: Are You Budgeting for ESOS in 2027?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Antea Group UK

By Dan Ellis, ESG Service Line Director

Key Takeaways

ESOS compliance costs vary based on organizational complexity, including the number of sites, energy data availability, audit requirements and level of external support needed.

A realistic ESOS budget should account for energy data collection, energy audits, Lead Assessor support and ongoing reporting and administration.

Budgeting early can help spread costs and reduce resource pressures while giving organizations more time to identify energy-saving opportunities.

With the next Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme (ESOS) qualification date falling on 31st December 2026, many large UK businesses are starting to think about ESOS Phase 4 compliance costs, budgets, and resource requirements. While ESOS remains one of the UK's most effective mechanisms for identifying energy-saving opportunities, compliance does require investment. The good news is that the cost of compliance is usually small compared to the energy savings identified through the process.

Why Should Organisations Budget for ESOS Compliance?

The cost of ESOS compliance can be broken down into four key areas:

1. Energy Data Collection and Analysis

A significant proportion of ESOS effort involves gathering and validating energy consumption data across buildings, transport and industrial processes. Organizations with robust energy monitoring systems will find this relatively straightforward. Those with fragmented data sources may need additional internal resource or external support.

For many businesses, the hidden cost of ESOS is the staff time required to locate invoices, extract utility meter data and engage operational teams.

2. ESOS Energy Audits

If your organization does not have sufficient ISO 50001 coverage or another applicable compliance route, then energy audits covering buildings, transport, and processes may be required. Audit costs vary considerably depending on:

Number of sites

Geographic spread

Energy consumption profile

Operational complexity

A single-site office-based business may incur only modest audit costs, whereas a multi-site manufacturer or logistics operator will require a more extensive ESOS audit programme.

3. ESOS Lead Assessor Support

Most organizations engage an ESOS Lead Assessor to guide the compliance process, review calculations, oversee audit quality and provide the final sign-off required for submission. The level of support needed varies. Some businesses have experienced internal energy teams and only require validation and sign-off. Others prefer a fully managed ESOS compliance service covering data collection, auditing, and reporting.

4. ESOS Scheme Administration and Reporting

Businesses should also budget for:

Internal project management

Board-level review and sign-off

Evidence pack preparation

Action plan reporting requirements (due 5th December 2028)

Progress update reporting requirements (due 5th December 2029 & 2030)

While these costs are often overlooked, they can account for a meaningful portion of the overall compliance effort.

How Much Does ESOS Compliance Cost?

Every organization is different, but as a broad guide:

Smaller qualifying organizations may spend between £4,000 and £10,000

Medium-sized multi-site organizations often spend £10,000 to £25,000

Large, complex organizations with extensive property portfolios, fleets or industrial operations can spend £25,000+

The biggest driver of ESOS compliance costs is usually complexity rather than total energy consumption. A business operating 100 similar locations may need to audit a 5% sample of buildings. Conversely, a business operating 5 completely different building types may need to audit all five.

These figures should be treated as indicative rather than fixed ESOS pricing. Actual costs will depend on factors such as organizational structure, available energy data, audit requirements, site complexity and the level of external support required.

Why Early ESOS Budgeting Matters

One lesson from previous ESOS phases is that costs and resource pressures can increase as compliance deadlines approach. Businesses that leave compliance planning until the final year can encounter:

Reduced auditor availability

Potentially higher consultancy rates

Internal resource pressures

Compressed project timescales

Increased risk of compliance issues

Starting preparations in 2026, before the 2027 compliance deadline, provides time to assess data quality, identify gaps and spread costs over a longer period.

View ESOS as an Investment, Not Just a Compliance Cost

The most successful organizations do not view ESOS as simply a compliance exercise. They use it as an opportunity to uncover operational efficiencies and reduce energy expenditure. In many cases, the annual savings identified significantly exceed the cost of compliance.

Typical recommendations identified through ESOS audits include:

HVAC optimization

LED lighting upgrades

Building controls improvements

Preventing energy losses, including air and steam leaks and parasitic energy use

Process efficiency measures

Fleet and transport optimization

Behavioural energy-saving initiatives

If your organization is likely to qualify for the ESOS Phase 4, now is the time to begin budgeting. A realistic compliance budget should include energy data management, auditing, Lead Assessor support and administrative costs. More importantly, planning early can reduce project costs and allow your organization to focus on what ESOS is really designed to achieve: identifying practical opportunities to reduce energy consumption and improve business performance.

For organizations that begin preparation early, ESOS should be viewed not as a regulatory burden, but as a structured opportunity to uncover savings that can deliver value long after compliance has been achieved.

Plan Your ESOS Phase 4 Budget

Understanding the likely scope of your ESOS assessment early can make it easier to budget for audits, internal resources and Lead Assessor support ahead of the Phase 4 compliance deadline.

Learn more about Antea Group's ESOS compliance services and how our ESOS Lead Assessors can help determine the right approach for your organization

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SOURCE: Antea Group UK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/are-you-budgeting-for-esos-in-2027-1249332