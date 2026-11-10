Cupertino, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - cCarbon is excited to announce its participation in Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX). As part of this national initiative, cCarbon will host Canada's Maturing Environmental Marketplace which aims to provide an overview of how key environmental markets in Canada work, how they have evolved in recent years, and what signals they send to investors and corporates..

Canada's Maturing Environmental Marketplace is taking place during CCWX 2026 which runs from November 23 to November 29th.

Event details:

Date: November 24, 2026

November 24, 2026 Time: 10 AM EST

10 AM EST Format/Location: Virtual

To learn more about Canada's Maturing Environmental Marketplace, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit www.ccwx.ca.

About cCarbon

cCarbon's mission is to deliver decisive, accurate, and timely insight across the world's environmental markets. We are the informational and analytical rock that businesses build their future upon.

About CCWX

Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) is an initiative bringing Canadians from coast to coast to coast together, one week a year, to collaborate on solutions and opportunities to address our country's climate-related challenges. Organized by Toronto Stock Exchange in partnership with Canada Climate Law Initiative (CCLI), CPA Canada, First Nations Financial Management Board, GLOBE, and Responsible Investment Association (RIA), CCWX offers a platform for accessible, action-oriented events that accelerate progress and champion change.

CCWX 2026 will take place from November 23 to November 29, 2026, featuring a variety of events hosted by organizations nationwide. To learn more about CCWX 2026 and how to participate, visit www.ccwx.ca.