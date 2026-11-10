Same Name, Same Team, Same Commercial Service - Now With the Resources to Grow Across the GTA

Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Go Lime Inc. ("Go Lime"), a Canadian home and commercial services company, today announced that it has acquired Select Plumbing & Heating Inc. ("Select"), a locally owned and operated commercial and industrial plumbing and heating contractor that has served Mississauga and the Greater Toronto Area for nearly 40 years.

For Select's clients, nothing changes. The Select name, the team, the phone numbers and 24/7 emergency service all stay the same. Existing agreements, ongoing projects and any warranties will continue to be honoured on the same terms. Clients do not need to take any action.

What changes is what sits behind them.

With Go Lime's backing, Select will expand its technical bench, add technicians and trucks, invest in training and apprenticeships, and broaden its heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) capabilities, so the clients who already trust Select with their plumbing, drains, process piping and heating can now rely on the same team for more of their building.

Over nearly 40 years, Mike and Kathleen Burke built Select into a trusted partner for factories, warehouses, plants, retail stores, offices, restaurants and institutions across Mississauga, Toronto, Brampton, Oakville, Vaughan and beyond. Many of those clients have relied on Select for years, because when a boiler goes down or a line backs up, the team answers the call, shows up and stays until the job is done right. That same commitment to taking care of customers is at the heart of Go Lime.

Mike Burke will remain with the business to lead the transition, giving clients and employees continuity through the familiar face they have worked with for years.

"Kathleen and I built Select one client at a time, by showing up, doing the job right and treating every building like it was our own," said Mike Burke, Owner and Founder of Select. "Our clients run businesses that can't afford downtime, and they count on us to take care of them. Joining Go Lime means we can keep doing exactly that, with more people, more trucks and the ability to handle their HVAC system too. I'm staying on because I want to see this company and our team grow, and because I want our clients to know they're in good hands."

"For nearly 40 years, Mike and Kathleen have looked after some of the most demanding facilities in the GTA, and their clients have stayed with them because of a top-tier level of service," said Jeff Schwartz, President & CEO of Go Lime. "That kind of loyalty is earned on every call. We didn't buy a client list. We invested in a team that takes care of small and large commercial clients the right way. Our job is to give them more people, more trucks and broader HVAC capabilities, so their clients get a complete offering with the same top-tier service."

"Select adds deep commercial and industrial plumbing expertise to Go Lime, from boilers and radiant heating to process piping and backflow prevention," said Cameron Priske, Senior Vice President, Technical Field & Operations, Go Lime. "Pairing Mike's history in this industry, the expertise the Select team has and our HVAC capabilities lets us offer Select's clients a broader scope of service from the people they already know and a company they already trust. We are here to support this team and help Select grow, not change who they are."

The acquisition builds on Go Lime's recent additions of Comfort Zone Heating & Air Conditioning, Services Plus, A Plus Heating & Air Conditioning, and Kore HVAC Services, and strengthens its commercial platform in the Greater Toronto Area.

Reynbridge acted as exclusive adviser to Select. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Select Plumbing and Heating

Select Plumbing and Heating is a Mississauga-based commercial and industrial plumbing and heating contractor with nearly 40 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area. Its licensed and bonded technicians provide plumbing, drain, heating, process piping, HVAC and retrofit services, along with 24/7 emergency service, for factories, warehouses, plants, retail, offices, restaurants and institutions. Learn more at www.selectplumbingandheating.ca.

About Go Lime Inc.

Go Lime Inc. is a leading Canadian home and commercial services company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area, serving more than 100,000 customers across Canada with a team of more than 225 employees. Built on an 'Employees First' culture, Go Lime operates through a network of retail partnerships, direct channels and local brands including Comfort Zone, Services Plus, A Plus, Kore and Select. Learn more at www.golime.com.

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