Whitehorse, Yukon--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Government leaders, emergency management professionals, First Nations representatives, and partner organizations recently came together to participate in Operation Nanook-Tatigiit 2026, a five-day whole-of-government functional and command-post exercise designed to strengthen Yukon's emergency preparedness, test emergency response plans, and support an effective transition to recovery.





AI-generated representation of Operation Nanook-Tatigiit 2026 exercise activities. The image is illustrative only and does not depict actual participants.

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As the exercise delivery partner, Sandhurst Consulting supported the design and execution of the exercise, drawing on its expertise in emergency management, large-scale emergency exercise design and delivery, business continuity, and organizational resilience.

Led by the Canadian Armed Forces in partnership with the Yukon Emergency Measures Organization, Operation Nanook-Tatigiit 2026 challenged participants to respond to a realistic and complex emergency scenario using their existing authorities, plans, systems, and coordination arrangements.

The Sandhurst Team on-site for Operation Nanook-Tatigiit 2026

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The exercise focused on practicing whole-of-government coordination, executive decision-making, and engagement with communities and First Nations during a complex response. Throughout the five-day event, participants worked through evolving scenarios that mirrored the uncertainty and complexity of a real-world disaster.

Designed to create realistic decision-making and coordination pressures without deploying field resources or impacting live public systems, the functional emergency management exercise presented participants with incomplete and, at times, conflicting information. Teams were required to assess emerging issues, validate information, establish priorities, make critical decisions, communicate effectively, and adapt to changing conditions, just as they would during an actual emergency.

"One of the greatest values of an exercise is the opportunity to learn and adapt before a crisis occurs," said Paul Flavell, President of Sandhurst Consulting. "Participants were challenged with the same uncertainty, competing priorities, and time pressures they would face during a real emergency, helping to build confidence in their plans and decision-making processes."





Paul Flavell, President of Sandhurst Consulting

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Emergency management exercises of this scale play a critical role in enhancing preparedness by validating plans, strengthening interagency coordination, and building confidence among response and recovery partners. The lessons identified through Operation Nanook-Tatigiit 2026 will help inform future planning efforts and contribute to the continued resilience of communities in the Yukon.

About Sandhurst Consulting

Sandhurst Consulting is a Canadian consulting firm specializing in emergency management, business continuity, security, and organizational resilience. The firm partners with high-risk, public, private, and non-profit organizations to strengthen their ability to anticipate, respond to, and recover from disruptions. Sandhurst's services span the full preparedness lifecycle, from risk assessments and plan development to training, exercise design and delivery, evaluation, and continuous improvement. Through practical, tailored solutions, the firm helps clients enhance coordination, validate capabilities, and build organizational confidence in the face of complex challenges.

Sandhurst Consulting is a Division of The Poirier Group.

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