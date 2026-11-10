Fruggr launches automatic detection of shadow AI, giving organizations an always up-to-date register of every AI system in use, declared or not.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - 88% of employees with access to enterprise AI also use personal AI tools for work, according to Gartner. Fruggr, an AI governance platform, today announced automatic detection of shadow AI, meaning AI use that escapes management's view. Each use detected is added to the organization's AI register, and Fruggr proposes that it be declared.

In June 2026, the Government of Canada launched its national AI strategy, AI for All, centred on trust, and announced a voluntary Canada Trusted AI Certification program. That ambition requires knowing which AI systems actually run inside organizations, declared or not.

According to Gartner (Q1 2026), 88% of employees with access to enterprise AI also use personal AI tools for work. According to TrustedTech/Censuswide (2,001 employees in the United Kingdom and the United States, March 2026), 65% of decision-makers use unapproved AI tools, compared with 31% of the employees they manage.

"On average, we detect around fifty undeclared AI uses in large organizations. That is a significant risk and cost," says Frédérick Marchand, CEO of Fruggr.

A regulatory deadline that requires full visibility

On May 1, 2027, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) Guideline E-23 on model risk management will take effect for federally regulated financial institutions, including banks and insurers. It covers AI and expects an up-to-date inventory of models. An AI use that the organization cannot see cannot appear in any inventory.

Shadow AI weighs on two fronts

Risk: undeclared uses may comply with neither regulation nor internal policies, exposing the organization to data leaks and compliance gaps.

Cost: without central declaration, AI spending is never harmonized. Fruggr has observed AI cost reductions of up to 30% once uses are identified and consolidated.

Shadow AI is also part of a broader blind spot. As explained in Shadow IT Detection in 2026: Beyond Shadow AI, unmanaged AI is one of its fastest-growing components.

"It is strictly impossible to block everything," says Frédérick Marchand. "Transparency builds trust, and without trust, there is no adoption."

Three levels of detection

Fruggr's detection relies on:

About a hundred interfaces, notably telemetry; A browser extension that spots undeclared uses; Cloud resource modelling that reveals AI use in organizations' datacenters and cloud environments.

The result: organizations regain control of their AI, and employees gain transparent access to the AI register.

About Fruggr

Fruggr gives executives a complete view of their AI: which systems are running, what they cost, how they are used, the associated risks and their environmental footprint, all tied to internal and regulatory compliance (OSFI E-23, EU AI Act...). Present in France and North America from Montréal, Fruggr has been chosen by more than 40 organizations.

88% of employees with enterprise AI also use their own AI at work, and decision-makers use unapproved AI tools twice as often as their teams (65% vs 31%). Sources: Gartner, TrustedTech/Censuswide. Credit: Fruggr.

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