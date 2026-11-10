Felix Y. Manalo Foundation brings Care for Humanity and Filipino Kids' Health Canada 2026 to nine cities, supporting children's mental health, family wellness, and community outreach.

The Felix Y. Manalo Foundation (FYM Foundation), the humanitarian arm of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ), has expanded its Care for Humanity initiatives across Canada, providing urgent assistance to families while advancing children's mental health, emotional wellness, and community outreach programs.

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Toronto, Ontario, October 25, 2026 The Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, Inc. (FYM Foundation) presented a $10,000 donation to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation in support of Filipino Kids' Health (FKH) and its advocacy for children's mental health and wellness. The contribution reflects a shared commitment to advancing children's well-being, strengthening families, and promoting healthier communities. Pictured are representatives of the FYM Foundation, Iglesia Ni Cristo ministers, Foundation volunteers and their families and children, alongside representatives of St. Michael's Hospital Foundation and Filipino Kids' Health officers Leanne Lacap and Dr. Ben Pangilinan, united in support of this meaningful cause.

As a major sponsor of the Filipino Kids' Health Canada 2026 Community Summit in Toronto, the Foundation unveiled its first children's mental health and emotional wellness program. Guided by the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ) leadership, the initiative destigmatizes mental health challenges and provides families with resources and education. The Foundation donated $10,000 to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation for local health and mental health services.1

"We always look after a child's physical needs, but their inner world-their peace of mind and silent anxieties-is just as precious," said Marlon Phillip Guinto, District Supervising Minister of the Iglesia Ni Cristo District of Eastern Ontario. "Today, through our doctors' expertise and our community's heart, we want to look every child in the eye and say: You are seen, you are safe, and you are deeply loved."

Through Care for Humanity, volunteers run food drives, distribute care packages, and host gatherings for refugees, immigrants, shelter residents, food bank users, and other underserved groups.

From the Pacific to the Atlantic, the FYM Foundation rolled out its Care for Humanity programs coast to coast. On October 3, Brother Voltaire Tamisin, District Supervising Minister of Calgary, led a food drive that collected 506 boxes for the Calgary Food Bank2, and volunteers in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, supported their local food bank and welcomed hundreds of residents.

In Nepean, Ontario, approximately 350 low-income families, refugees, and new immigrants received groceries on October 11. Volunteers in Manitoba and Edmonton reached families and hundreds of migrant workers on October 18, and more than 200 new immigrants in Niagara received care packages on October 25. Volunteers also mobilized in Vancouver, British Columbia; Beaconsfield, Quebec; Moncton, New Brunswick; Halifax, Nova Scotia,3 and Toronto, Ontario.

The Foundation pairs immediate relief with long-term investment in families' health, resilience and education.

Canada's activities are part of a global month of service in 171 countries, marking the birth month of Iglesia Ni Cristo Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo. Guided by his leadership and coordinated by Brother Angelo Eraño V. Manalo, Deputy Executive Minister, and Brother Glicerio P. Santos IV, General Auditor, the worldwide initiative reflects the Church's enduring commitment to compassion, service, and community care.

About the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation

The Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, the humanitarian arm of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church of Christ, is a socio-civic platform dedicated to implementing international community development, healthcare and humanitarian initiatives under the banner of "Care for Humanity."

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1 00:53:03 Helping Community Organizations

https://www.youtube.com/live/mW2tZBUp3aM?t=3183s

2 "It's going a long way serving Calgarians", Winnie Everts, Calgary Food Bank Representative

(10) Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/reel/2409373306546258/?s=single_unit&__cft__[0]=AZiRD7gXNv1A-QvJ6w000dHupu7xBtqQQVCsmmxUuYXRqXGE1tf8WELILio2H_6MU_MXYru2lzl-H5DLlyp420jeXLT-EmDjIUZDnC1MoVHrVIGY04nRhYXG3uIR2dHu8PzPdr5a3TcbJDokVHtIXEnN7VcKRw1aWPx1D3IVIukwbZir5mfp5BAzz7p1yqyjPZlhCqFOvL57EkegRAY&__tn__=H-R

3 Care for Humanity: Assisting Others Without Expecting Anything in Return

QUEBEC, Canada To assist newly arrived immigrants and international students in Beaconsfield, Quebec, and Halifax, Nova Scotia, the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) in the Ecclesiastical District of Quebec and Atlantic Canada, in partnership with the Felix Y. Manalo (FYM) Foundation, distributed care packages that included bread, meat, and other essential grocery items. Attendees also received free blood pressure and blood glucose checks. The event featured uplifting musical performances, refreshments, and a video presentation showcasing the Church's humanitarian efforts around the globe.

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