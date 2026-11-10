New Standalone Extension Blocks Dangerous Content and Guides Users in Real Time, Delivering a Safer Way to Search, Shop, and Bank Online

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced Bitdefender Web Sage, an AI-powered browser extension that helps consumers identify, understand, and avoid online risks as they browse. In the AI era, scams increasingly hide in everyday browsing, from search results and sponsored ads to convincing phishing pages and fake stores built to steal personal and financial data. Web Sage is designed to help protect and guide consumers at every click.

Scams and online fraud have overtaken traditional malware as the top threat to consumers, with cybercriminals focusing their schemes on the browsing experience. In a survey of 7,000 consumers worldwide, one in seven reported falling victim to an online scam over the last 12 months, and 21% were scammed through an online ad.

Bitdefender Web Sage is a standalone browser extension for Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, Safari, and Brave that requires no complicated setup and has no noticeable impact on system performance. Working quietly in the background, it checks and correlates each page against Bitdefender's real-time global threat intelligence. Premium capabilities layer on advanced AI-powered analysis that evaluates page behavior and content, including domains, URLs, and scripts, to detect emerging scams and sophisticated fraud that have not yet reached traditional blocklists.

Web Sage is available in two tiers. Web Sage Standard, free with a Bitdefender account, includes Malicious Page Blocker, Search Advisor, and Privacy Guard. Web Sage Premium adds AI Security Advisor, In-Browser Web Scam Protection, AI-Powered Search Advisor, Safe Shopping, Ad Fraud Shield, and Financial Fraud Protection, and is included automatically with Bitdefender Total Security, Premium Security, and Ultimate Security subscriptions.

Key features and benefits include:

Clear answers and guidance on threats, not generic alerts Web Sage explains why a page may be dangerous and what to do next, in plain language, helping users build safer browsing habits with each encounter. Helpful when a login page looks slightly off or an offer seems too good to be true.

Web Sage explains why a page may be dangerous and what to do next, in plain language, helping users build safer browsing habits with each encounter. Helpful when a login page looks slightly off or an offer seems too good to be true. Scams blocked at the source Identifies phishing attempts, impersonation attacks, and spoofed websites before users hand over passwords or account details. A critical safeguard when a link arrives by email, text, or social media.

Identifies phishing attempts, impersonation attacks, and spoofed websites before users hand over passwords or account details. A critical safeguard when a link arrives by email, text, or social media. Search engine results you can trust Analyzes listings and sponsored links to uncover risks that reputation-based protection may miss, flagging dangerous destinations before they are clicked.

Analyzes listings and sponsored links to uncover risks that reputation-based protection may miss, flagging dangerous destinations before they are clicked. Check out with confidence Warns users about suspicious online stores before they share personal information or complete a purchase. Ideal for holiday deals, unfamiliar retailers, and pop-up shops.

Warns users about suspicious online stores before they share personal information or complete a purchase. Ideal for holiday deals, unfamiliar retailers, and pop-up shops. A shield against ad and financial fraud Web Sage exposes deceptive ads across websites and social platforms, along with fake banking portals and fraudulent investment schemes.

"AI is helping cybercriminals build convincing scams and run fraud operations at scale, making the browser the front line of consumer security," said Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender. "A fake store or cloned banking page can now be nearly impossible to tell apart from the real thing, and a vague warning does little to help make informed decisions. Bitdefender Web Sage acts as a trusted companion, showing users in simple language why a page or link is dangerous and how to respond. The result is a safer, smarter way to browse."

Availability

Bitdefender Web Sage is available now and represents the evolution of the Bitdefender TrafficLight browser extension. Existing TrafficLight users keep the core protection they rely on, now enhanced with capabilities built to counter modern scams and online fraud. For more information or to purchase, visit our website.

Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, Safari, and Brave are trademarks of their respective owners. Use of these names is for identification purposes only and does not imply endorsement or affiliation.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

Trusted. Always.

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Contacts:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

1-954-776-6262

sfiore@bitdefender.com