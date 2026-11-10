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PR Newswire
10.11.2026 15:06 Uhr
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C O R R E C T I O N - Consumer Technology Association

/C O R R E C T I O N - Consumer Technology Association/

In the news release, Waymo Co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana to Keynote at CES 2027, issued 21-Sep-2026 by Consumer Technology Association over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with the date and time of the event updated to 6:30 p.m. PST on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2027:

Waymo Co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana to Keynote at CES 2027

Waymo shares future vision for the autonomous ride-hailing service

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), owner and producer of CES, announces Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana will deliver a keynote at CES 2027. Waymo is a powerful example of technology moving from novelty to essential daily utility. With its autonomous vehicles serving over half a million trips every week, Waymo is already improving road safety in the communities where it operates, and addressing real-world challenges for seniors and people with limited mobility.

"Whether it's getting to work, catching a flight or heading to a doctor, autonomous vehicles deliver convenience, accessibility and value," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President and CEO, CTA. "Waymo is integrating frontier AI and robotics to create the future of mobility and I look forward to hearing what's next from Tekedra."

Mawakana is one of the leading voices shaping the future of mobility. Mawakana served on the CTA Board of Industry Leaders from 2019 to 2021. Recognized on the TIME 100 AI list and Forbes' 50 Over 50, she regularly speaks on the intersection of technology, leadership and innovation. Her work and impact were featured in The New York Times, Vanity Fair and other leading global publications.

"Waymo is making fully autonomous transportation a seamless part of everyday life," said Mawakana. "We're scaling a service that gives people a safer, more reliable way to get where they need to go. CES is where the world experiences what's next, and with Waymo, you can do more than imagine the future of mobility, you can hail it."

Driven by its mission to be the world's most trusted driver, Waymo is addressing an urgent global crisis: the 1.19 million lives lost annually to traffic crashes. By building a Driver that never gets tired, distracted or impaired and is available 24/7, Waymo sets a higher safety standard. During the CES keynote, Mawakana will detail how the company maintains that safety bar alongside international expansion, fleet evolution, and more.

"Waymo is making transportation safer, more accessible and more efficient," said Gary Shapiro, Executive Chair, CTA. "Tekedra's leadership reflects innovation that improves lives, sparks policy insights and drives the power of technology."

Mawakana speaks at 6:30 p.m. PST on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2027, in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian. She previously spoke at the CES 2025 Leaders in Technology Dinner.

Visit the Waymo booth 3741 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall from Jan. 6-9. Waymo recently began to welcome its first public riders in Las Vegas - its 15th U.S. market - giving CES attendees an opportunity to experience fully autonomous rides.

Don't miss what's next in autonomous vehicles. The keynote stage will also feature Stellantis. Register for CES 2027 now.

About CES:
CES is the most powerful tech event in the world - the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2027 takes place Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA):
As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators - from startups to global brands - helping support more than 17 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES - the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/waymo-co-ceo-tekedra-mawakana-to-keynote-at-ces-2027-302884987.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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