From Space to Storytelling: Crayola Announces Global Creativity Week with Talent Inspiring More Than 20MM Students

Free week-long educational activities led by Jordin Sparks, William Shatner, Marissa Bode, Taylen Biggs, Pierce Brosnan, Randall Park, Maneet Chauhan, and NASA experts engage children in colorful possibilities.

EASTON, Pa., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayola Creativity Week, the annual free, global celebration of children's creativity and its role in learning, returns January 25-31, 2027. This year's theme, Creativity Around the World, will spotlight how children across countries and cultures imagine, explore, and express themselves through creativity.

Since launching in 2022, Crayola Creativity Week has grown into one of the largest creativity-in-education movements in the world. Last year, the program came alive in classrooms, libraries, youth centers, and homes in 142 countries and reached more than 20 million students and 1.3 million educators.

Crayola infuses creativity into literacy, STEAM, and social-emotional learning experiences as it brings together inspiring actors, artists, musicians, scientists, athletes, culinary artists, and storytellers who help children see how creativity is essential in every career and is expressed in every culture. The standards-aligned, hands-on learning activities help children use their creativity to discover new ways of imagining the future and exploring the world.

This year's themes and talent lineup include:

Monday, Jan. 25: Bridging Sounds with singer-songwriter/actress Jordin Sparks. Features the book And There Was Music , written and illustrated by Marta Pantaleo.

with singer-songwriter/actress Jordin Sparks. Features the book , written and illustrated by Marta Pantaleo. Tuesday, Jan. 26: Exploring Space with NASA experts and actor William Shatner. Features the book Tiny Voyager, Mighty Mission , written by Alastair Chisholm and illustrated by Shane Tolentino.

with NASA experts and actor William Shatner. Features the book , written by Alastair Chisholm and illustrated by Shane Tolentino. Wednesday, Jan. 27: Seeing in New Ways with actress Marissa Bode. Features the book A Little Like Magic , written and illustrated by Sarah Kurpiel.

with actress Marissa Bode. Features the book , written and illustrated by Sarah Kurpiel. Thursday, Jan. 28: Wondering Out Loud with Correspondent and Fashion Tastemaker Taylen Biggs. Features the book Wonder Walkers , written and illustrated by Micha Archer.

with Correspondent and Fashion Tastemaker Taylen Biggs. Features the book , written and illustrated by Micha Archer. Friday, Jan. 29: Diving Deep with actor Pierce Brosnan. Features the book Sail, written and illustrated by Dorien Brouwers.

with actor Pierce Brosnan. Features the book written and illustrated by Dorien Brouwers. Saturday, Jan. 30: Connecting Emotions with actor Randall Park. Features the book The Happiness of a Dog with a Ball in Its Mouth , written by Bruce Handy and illustrated by Hyewon Yum.

with actor Randall Park. Features the book , written by Bruce Handy and illustrated by Hyewon Yum. Sunday, Jan. 31: Trying New Foods with chef Maneet Chauhan. Features the book Every Night Is Pizza Night, written by J. Kenji López-Alt and illustrated by Gianna Ruggiero.

The week builds to a collective global celebration on Friday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m. ET, when Crayola hosts a free, livestreamed Virtual School Assembly. The assembly will bring schools around the world together to celebrate creativity and share students' artwork. The event will feature music, dancing, and appearances from actress Jennifer Love Hewitt (9-1-1, Ghost Whisperer), designer Carson Kressley, actress Antonia Gentry (Ginny & Georgia), actress Lexi Minetree (Elle), Paralympic athlete and children's author Blake Leeper (Why Not Me?), actor and producer Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) and more.

"Every child creates in unique ways, shaped by their imagination, culture, and experiences. Creativity Week helps teachers and parents nurture children's imagination and boost their creative confidence," said Cheri Sterman, Senior Director of Education at Crayola. "Creativity Around the World shows students that whether they're asking big questions, pondering the universe, telling a story, or seeing in new ways, they're part of a global movement that celebrates and inspires creativity."

Crayola's Global School Ambassador Program also returns in 2027, inviting schools around the world to become ambassadors and share their Creativity Week experiences to inspire educators worldwide to bring creativity to life in their own classrooms.

Crayola Creativity Week is completely free to join and requires no special supplies. Registered educators and participants get access to easy-to-use planning guides, daily activity videos, downloadable Thinking Sheets, and resources that are translated into multiple languages and aligned to educational standards in the U.S. and 15 other countries-all designed to help students put their imagination into action.

Registration Is Now Open

Educators and parents can sign up now at Crayola.com/CreativityWeek. Everyone who registers is automatically entered to win Crayola products and a Creativity Week swag pack for their school. Educators also have opportunities throughout the week to win prizes from Crayola's partners by sharing student creations using CrayolaCreativityWeek. This year's program is sponsored by Horace Mann, the largest financial services company focused on helping America's educators and others who serve the community.

About Crayola

Crayola LLC, a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, based in Easton, PA, is a global leader in creative experiences. Through its innovative portfolio of products, content, and experiences, the iconic brand has unleashed imaginations and inspired colorful self-expression for more than 120 years. Crayola is committed to nurturing creativity as a lifelong journey. From sparking a child's first artistic adventure and helping parents and educators raise creatively alive children, to inspiring adults to embrace their imaginations, the brand empowers individuals of all ages to explore, discover, celebrate, and connect through creative moments. Through initiatives like Crayola Creativity Week, Crayola works to elevate creativity as an essential skill for childhood development and lifelong success. For more information, visit Crayola.com/Learning or join the conversation at Facebook.com/CrayolaLearning.

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