Feedzai Appoints Joost van Mook as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Expansion

Former Backbase and SAP commercial leader brings a customer-first, cross-functional scaling playbook to the AI-native financial crime prevention market leader

NEW YORK and LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Feedzai, the market-defining, AI-native platform preventing fraud, money laundering, and financial crime in real time, today announced the appointment of Joost van Mook as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Van Mook joins Feedzai following a standout tenure as Chief Commercial Officer at banking technology scale-up Backbase, where he led global go-to-market functions through rapid international growth. Prior to Backbase, he spent over a decade at SAP, rising through enterprise sales and regional leadership to oversee commercial operations across EMEA. Over his 20-year career, van Mook has built a reputation for dismantling commercial silos, championing rigorous sales enablement, and aligning product innovation directly with measurable customer outcomes.

In his new role, van Mook will lead Feedzai's global revenue organization, unifying direct enterprise sales, revenue operations, commercial partnerships, and market expansion across key countries in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

"Modern financial institutions are managing two parallel pressures: sophisticated, AI-generated fraud schemes and the demand for zero-friction digital transactions," said Nuno Sebastião, CEO and Co-Founder of Feedzai. "Joost has repeatedly proven how to translate complex, mission-critical enterprise tech into long-term strategic partnerships. His operational discipline and customer-centric approach will be instrumental as we scale our global footprint and safeguard the future of digital finance."

Van Mook's leadership approach emphasizes breaking down barriers between technical engineering and client-facing teams, ensuring product development and commercial execution move in lockstep.

"Feedzai has led the industry's transformation to AI-native processes," said Joost van Mook, Chief Revenue Officer at Feedzai. "I'm excited to bring this innovation to the world's top banks and payment networks, along with deep alignment and collaboration to stop financial crime."

Today, Feedzai protects more than 1 billion consumers across hundreds of financial institutions worldwide, analyzing 140 billion transactions and processing $19 trillion in payment value annually.

About Feedzai

Feedzai powers trust in global finance. As the leader in AI-native financial crime prevention, Feedzai protects people, payments, and institutions against fraud and money laundering in real time. Founded in 2011 by data scientists and aerospace engineers, the company's enterprise cloud platform safeguards the world's largest banking networks and merchant acquirers so digital money moves safely. Learn more at feedzai.com.

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