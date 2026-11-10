TIMEX CELEBRATES THE GIFT OF TIME WITH ITS 2026 HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE

From first watches to future heirlooms, the curated guide brings together timeless designs and thoughtful gifts made to be worn and loved for generations.

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays have their own sense of time. Schedules loosen, traditions take over, and the moments that matter most are often the ones we never planned. This season, Timex invites everyone to celebrate time well spent with its 2026 Holiday Gift Guide, a curated destination for thoughtful gifting, available on Timex.com.

For over 170 years, Timex has crafted watches that do more than tell time, becoming part of the moments and traditions passed from one generation to the next. From a first watch to a treasured gift handed down through the years, a Timex is a reminder that the best gifts are the ones that stay with us. Thoughtfully curated for every style, personality and price point, the guide brings together the brand's iconic collections and modern favorites across five gifting categories.

Gifts for Him: the MK1 Automatic reimagines a military-inspired classic with a Japanese automatic movement and rugged fabric-and-leather strap, while the Peanuts x Q Timex Chronograph brings a playful twist to retro-inspired design with its green dial and a special appearance by Snoopy on the 9 o'clock sub-dial. Both offer enduring style he'll reach for year after year.

Gifts for Her: timeless silhouettes become tomorrow's treasured keepsakes. The Cavatina Luxe brings refined elegance to the brand's beloved petite watch, with graceful curves and striking dial options, while the Timex Quartz E Line reinterprets an archival favorite with its distinctive rounded-square case.

Gifts Under $250: proves that a meaningful gift doesn't need an extravagant price tag. From the delicate Cavatina Mini to the playful Looney Tunes x Timex collection, these thoughtful finds are made to be worn, loved and remembered.

Luxe Gifts: showcases elevated craftsmanship and sophisticated watchmaking. The Waterbury Heritage Automatic pairs classic styling with a self-winding movement, while the Deepwater Meridian 200 HEV brings technical innovation to an adventure-ready design.

Holiday Favorites: brings together enduring styles and standout designs, including the retro-inspired Timex Automatic E Line and the Waterbury Heritage Chronograph, offering something special for everyone on the list.

"The best gifts are the ones that become part of our stories," said Shari Fabiani, Chief Marketing Officer of Timex Group. "We hear from people all the time about their first Timex, the watch a parent or grandparent gave them, or one they've held onto for decades. There's something incredibly meaningful about that connection. This holiday season, we're celebrating the idea that a watch can be more than a gift today. It can become a memory that lasts for generations."

Whether it's the beginning of a new tradition or a little time handed down, Timex celebrates the gifts that become part of our stories, long after the holidays have passed.

For more information, please visit timex.com.

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About Timex Group

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets watches and jewelry that reflect a legacy of craftsmanship and a commitment to storytelling and innovation. Headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, with multiple operating units and more than 2,500 employees worldwide, Timex Group is among the world's leading watchmakers. Its portfolio includes global iconic brands such as Timex, Timex Atelier, adidas, Aston Martin, Daniel Wellington, Ferragamo, Furla, Gc, Guess, Nautica, rag & bone and Versace.

Media Contacts:

Patricia Rappaport, patricia.rappaport@civic-us.com

Rachel Walder, rachel.walder@civic-us.com

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